PAID CONTENT FOR C by GE

Creating A (Mostly) Sustainable Home With Three Kids

Sophie Jaffe on the eco-conscious practices that are working for her fam.

#partner
Sophie Jaffe
January 13
PAID CONTENT FOR Alan Christianson, NMD, author of The Metabolism Reset Diet
7 Ways To Supercharge Your Life With Tonight's New Moon In Aquarius

This new moon reminds us that one voice can make a major difference for many.

#astrology
The AstroTwins
February 4 2019
Your Birthstone Is The Ultimate Good Luck Charm. Here’s How To Make It Work For You

Your birthstone is more than just a beautiful symbol of when you entered the world.

#crystals
Nisonja McGary
June 20 2017
Here's The Perfect Houseplant For You, Based On Your Home's Size & Light

Plus, a guide to choosing the right plant based on your space and lifestyle.

#plants
Summer Rayne Oakes
July 9 2019

5 Healing, High-Vibe Crystals To Welcome The Chinese New Year

The sun is on the horizon, and a new day is calling. With your crew of crystal allies, you are ready to take on all the opportunities that the Year of...

#crystals #energy
Heather Askinosie
January 28 2017
Office Feng Shui Tips To Maximize Your Productivity & Creativity

Plus, the best houseplants to attract abundance.

#feng shui
Dana Claudat
February 27 2018
PAID CONTENT FOR Keen Psychics

The Spiritual Reason Some Relationships Feel More Intense Than Others

All your burning questions about twin flame relationships, answered.

#partner #astrology
Krista Soriano
October 28 2019
How To Detox For Better Brain Health

How to detox for better brain health, including infrared sauna, an antioxidant-rich diet, and herbs and supplements.

#cleanse #My Why #brain
Ilene Ruhoy, M.D., Ph.D.
January 14 2019
Why Gemstone Massages Are The Next Big Thing In Self-Care

There's a crystal and energy essence for beauty-shifting energy elixirs that work double-duty on your skin.

#healing #green beauty #beauty #wellness
Heather Askinosie
October 18 2016
Feng Shui For Your Living Room: The Top Do's & Don'ts

The living room is the main gathering place of the home, and it should therefore emit a calm, harmonious energy.

#feng shui
Marianne Gordon
February 15 2018