Why Having A Baby Was The Best Thing That Ever Happened To My Sleep
I had no idea how good it could be until I had a baby.
The 3 Types Of Stress & How To Manage Them, According To Experts
Doctors and therapists weigh in.
Algae May Be The Glow-Inducing, Pore-Clearing Ingredient Your Skin Needs
Here, we outline all the glow-inducing benefits you can expect.
How To Know If You're Living In Alignment With Your Soul's Desires
We too often misinterpret what it means to live a life filled with passion and purpose. Of course, in a major way, we have society to blame for this....
9 Ways To Feel Zen When You're Totally Overwhelmed
No, online shopping isn't one of them.
4 Life Lessons From An Immunologist Who Faced An Incurable Disease
David Fajgenbaum, M.D., MBA, M.Sc., FCPP, has had four deadly relapses.
How To Create A Positive Remote Schooling Experience For Your Kids
With school at home indefinitely, here are some tips for supporting your kids' education.
The Secret To Getting A Raise, Increasing Your Creativity & Sharpening Focus
It's really much easier than you think.
Science Says These 6 Self-Care Rituals Are REALLY Worth Your Time
Self-care rituals backed by science.
Eat One Of These 5 Doctor-Approved Breakfasts Daily To Protect Your Heart
Plus, they're delicious.
5 Ways To Stay Positive When Negative People Drain Your Energy
Often, we can't simply remove ourselves from toxic relationships—maybe it's a colleague, an in-law, or a parent. When the folks in our lives weigh us...
10 Reasons Hugging Is Good For Your Physical & Emotional Well-Being
Spread the love!
The Ultimate Guide To Eating For Your Microbiome
Including a day on a microbiome-friendly plate.
What Everyone Should Know About Mind-Body Therapy
As a mind-body psychotherapist, I've worked to address the whole person whenever a health issue is presented.
Your Body Has A "Happiness Point." Here's How To Feel Better In 30 Seconds
We owe it to ourselves and the people whose lives we touch to take a breather — to slow down, listen to our hearts, and reconnect. One way to do this...
"I Take It One Day At A Time" & 6 More Mantras To Ease Fear Of The Unknown
"As I feel, I heal."
I Gave Up Caffeine, Alcohol & Sugar For A Month To Clear Up My Skin. Here's What Happened
The surprising connection between your skin and liver.
A Yoga Sequence To Help You Release Emotions & Heal Old Wounds
These asanas are designed to put you on a fast track to peace.
A Simple Meditation To Help You Get Over A Broken Heart
Most of us have been through a breakup at some point in our lives, and it hurts. It can leave us with lots of self-doubt, anxiety and stress. Whether...
Why This WNBA Star & Her Fiancée Proposed To Each Other
Plus, what it's like to be a professional athlete living with lyme disease.