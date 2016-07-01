6793 results for

Beauty

Algae May Be The Glow-Inducing, Pore-Clearing Ingredient Your Skin Needs

Here, we outline all the glow-inducing benefits you can expect.

#skin care #mbgsupplements #acne
Andrea Jordan
April 3

How To Know If You're Living In Alignment With Your Soul's Desires

We too often misinterpret what it means to live a life filled with passion and purpose. Of course, in a major way, we have society to blame for this....

#stress #happiness #wellness #intuition
Shelley M. White
June 23 2014
Mental Health
Personal Growth

4 Life Lessons From An Immunologist Who Faced An Incurable Disease

David Fajgenbaum, M.D., MBA, M.Sc., FCPP, has had four deadly relapses.

#mbgpodcast #longevity #immunity
Jason Wachob
March 31
Parenting

How To Create A Positive Remote Schooling Experience For Your Kids

With school at home indefinitely, here are some tips for supporting your kids' education.

#COVID-19
Maeve Richmond
March 31
Travel
Integrative Health
Recipes

5 Ways To Stay Positive When Negative People Drain Your Energy

Often, we can't simply remove ourselves from toxic relationships—maybe it's a colleague, an in-law, or a parent. When the folks in our lives weigh us...

#relationships #happiness #gratitude #personal growth #communication
Rucha Tadwalkar
October 18 2013
Integrative Health
Functional Food

The Ultimate Guide To Eating For Your Microbiome

Including a day on a microbiome-friendly plate.

#gut health #microbiome #probiotics
Lynda Griparic
October 21 2017
Personal Growth

What Everyone Should Know About Mind-Body Therapy

As a mind-body psychotherapist, I've worked to address the whole person whenever a health issue is presented.

#healing #happiness #mindfulness #mind body connection #personal growth
Andy Roman, LMHC, R.N., LMT
February 16 2015

Your Body Has A "Happiness Point." Here's How To Feel Better In 30 Seconds

We owe it to ourselves and the people whose lives we touch to take a breather — to slow down, listen to our hearts, and reconnect. One way to do this...

#mindfulness #mind body connection #wellness #health
Jamie Lee Mock
September 9 2015
Spirituality
Functional Food
Routines

A Simple Meditation To Help You Get Over A Broken Heart

Most of us have been through a breakup at some point in our lives, and it hurts. It can leave us with lots of self-doubt, anxiety and stress. Whether...

#love #healing #relationships #breakup #meditation
Vyda Bielkus
June 18 2014
Motivation

Why This WNBA Star & Her Fiancée Proposed To Each Other

Plus, what it's like to be a professional athlete living with lyme disease.

#empowerment #feminism #soul mates
Leigh Weingus
October 16 2017