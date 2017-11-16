6829 results for

Parenting

An Apology Letter To My Pre-Pregnancy Body

To my pre-pregnancy body, I didn't appreciate you, love you, or realize how hard I was on you. I'm sorry.

#pregnancy #body positivity #motherhood
Kate Lemere
November 16 2017
Off-the-Grid

Your Complete Guide To A Zero-Waste Holiday

Time to bust out those Mason jars.

#environmentalism #holiday
Emma Loewe
November 15 2017
Parenting

I'm Sad My Child Moved Out — Here's How I'm Coping

Through talking to other parents, I have found that this sense of loss is common when you have an "empty nest."

#back to school #affirmations #motherhood
Louise Jensen
July 25 2014
Mental Health
Spirituality

This Just In: How To Finally Make Mercury Retrograde Work For You

Think of it as a quarterly review period, and use it to pause and reassess, research and revise.

#astrology
The AstroTwins
April 6

5 Unexpected & Awesome Benefits Of Doing A Cleanse

If you're living amongst us in this increasingly toxic world, then it’s probably a good idea to do a cleanse once or twice a year. Doing a detox is...

#personal growth #cleanse #detox #juicing #food
Annaliisa Kapp
June 9 2013
Motivation

A Chiropractor's Guide To Better Posture While Working From Home

Working from home comes with its own unique set of challenges.

#COVID-19 #pain #energy
Sarah Regan
April 6
PAID CONTENT FOR Essentia Natural Memory Foam Mattress

This Fitness Pro's 8 Secrets To Recovering From Any Workout

Is your hard work at the gym paying off?

#sleep #energy
Kenny Santucci
November 14 2017
PAID CONTENT FOR Daria Song, author of The Time Garden and The Time Chamber

5 Reasons To Give In To The Adult Coloring Book Trend

The adult coloring book craze is an international phenomenon sweeping the front tables of bookstores everywhere. Wonder what all the fuss is about?...

#friendship #happiness #relaxation #wellness #gift guide
mindbodygreen
October 15 2015
Integrative Health
Travel
Personal Growth
Integrative Health
Beauty

Algae May Be The Glow-Inducing, Pore-Clearing Ingredient Your Skin Needs

Here, we outline all the glow-inducing benefits you can expect.

#skin care #mbgsupplements #acne
Andrea Jordan
April 3
Functional Food

These Are The 3 Best Mood-Boosting Foods

Try to eat at least one daily.

#gut health #inflammation #joy
Liz Moody
November 11 2017

What Training Like A Navy SEAL Taught Me About Recovery

I made it through the most intense exercise experience of my life—50 hours at SEALFIT Koroko boot camp—because I trained hard and focused on my...

#training advice #breathing #fitness #meditation #yoga
Steve Costello
May 26 2016

7 Practical Steps To Making Your Wildest Dreams Come True

Fake it until you make it! Our words and thoughts are composed of energy and therefore contain extremely potent power to alter our reality.

#manifestation #visualization #meditation #goal setting #affirmations
Jennifer Niles
May 26 2016
Sex
Motivation

This Is How An Olympic Bobsledder Eats, Exercises, and Stands Up to Sexism

Plus, how she copes with sexism in a male-dominated sport.

#empowerment #Journey #energy #fear
Leigh Weingus
November 10 2017