4520 results for

Personal Growth
Integrative Health

6 Feasible Steps To Reverse Diabetes Naturally (Or At Least Manage It)

Take charge of your pre-diabetes or diabetes diagnosis with these lifestyle changes

#Blood Sugar #food as medicine
Kayleigh Roberts
January 17 2019
Integrative Health

8 Daily Habits That Made Me Happier & Healthier

As a functional medicine doctor, Jill Carnahan, M.D., knows the importance of whole-body wellness. That's why we're excited to share the mind-body...

#sleep #happiness #mindfulness #wellness #health
Jill C. Carnahan, M.D., IFMCP
January 12 2016

6 Signs You Might Want To Go Dairy-Free

Starting to suspect you’re having an unrequited relationship with dairy? Maybe your beloved morning latte doesn’t love you back, those late-night...

#food as medicine #dairy #food
Katy Salter
January 7 2016
Meditation

The Power of Deep Breathing

Breathing is one of the fastest ways to become calm, centered, and energized.

#healing #meditation #mindfulness #yogis #mind body connection
Jayme Barrett
March 15 2012

7 Common Misconceptions About Juicing

Juicing has been around since countertop appliances became popular in the 1950s and '60s. Today, raw juice bars are everywhere, and lots of people own...

#fiber #digestion #juicing #healthy foods #sugar
Michael T. Murray, N.D.
November 22 2013

5 Tips To Manage Cravings & Quit Sugar

It's now widely accepted that sugar is responsible for more than just cavities! Diabetes, obesity, cardiovascular disease and cancer have all been...

#protein #wellness #fat #weight loss #breakfast
Mandy King, CNP
May 5 2014
Functional Food

The 1-Day Juice Cleanse That Changed My Life

Here's how to get the benefits today.

#juice detox #juice #food
Sarah Cadji
January 5 2016
Integrative Health
Mental Health

I Gave Up Alcohol For 31 Days. Here's How It Transformed My Life

My mentality has changed from "I don't get to drink" to the empowering realization that "I don’t have to drink."

#alcohol #empowerment
Annie Grace
December 31 2015
Mental Health

Brain Fog? Here's What Health Experts Do When They Have It

Feeling hazy? Here's some advice straight from the pros.

#breath #supplements #fats #turmeric #sugar
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
November 27 2017
Spirituality

Why Spiritual Practices Are So Healing: An MD Explains

Check out her 3 fundamentals for mental and physical well-being.

#empowerment #joy #affirmations #Journey
Anna Yusim, M.D.
November 27 2017
Spirituality

5 Ways to Harness Your Sexual Energy

I'm talking about being connected with the part of myself that is a sexual being, and being synced with and charged by that energy on a regular basis.

#relationships #beauty #happiness #mindfulness #mind body connection
Dara Poznar
April 27 2012

7 Tips For Better Communication In All Of Your Relationships

A major cause of stress for most people is the realm of interpersonal relationships. Whether with your partner, at home with family members, with...

#relationships #stress #friendship #awareness #communication
Michael T. Murray, N.D.
December 14 2014
Women's Health
Integrative Health

9 Signs Your Gut Is At The Root Of Your Health Issues + How To Heal

As a doctor specializing in functional medicine and gut health for almost a decade now, you’d think I grew up with a healthy, balanced digestive...

#digestion #health #microbiome #probiotics
Vincent M. Pedre, M.D.
December 28 2015
Meditation
Spirituality
Functional Food

Why Ginseng Is the Ultimate Body Booster

Ginseng is a well-known herb that looks like a twisted little old man, but makes you feel like a smooth skinned 20-year-old.

#Herbs #healing #wellness #Acupuncture #healthy foods
Amber Scriven, M.S., LAc
August 10 2012