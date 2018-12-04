4471 results for

Healthy Weight

Intermittent Fasting Results: Real People On How IF Changed Their Mood, Weight & Cravings

Intermittent fasting results, including stable energy levels, decreased inflammation, and no more cravings.

#Blood Sugar #intermittent fasting #inflammation
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
December 4 2018
Functional Food

Should I Drink Coffee Before My Workout, Or Is That A Horrible Idea?

How the caffeinated beverage affects your athletic performance.

#coffee #energy
Abby Moore
May 7
Women's Health
Spirituality

This Week's Pisces Full Moon Is A Great Reason To Take A Nap

Let it be your excuse to snooze, dream, and just be.

#full moon #astrology
The AstroTwins
August 31
Routines
Home

Is The Stuff Under Your Bed Ruining Your High-Vibe Bedroom?

Here's what feng shui experts have to say.

#minimalism #feng shui
Emma Loewe
May 29 2019
Meditation

9 Tools That'll Take Your At-Home Meditation Space To The Next Level

While you certainly don't need anything to meditate, these tools can help you tune in.

#COVID-19 #news #stress #anxiety #crystals
Sarah Regan
April 29
Spirituality

Hello, Virgo Season: 7 Ways To Channel This Sign's Discerning Energy

Virgo season is the time for offering help where it's needed.

#astrology #astrology season
The AstroTwins
August 26
Love

What Does It Mean When Your Husband Doesn't Want Sex Anymore?

Women aren't the only ones who struggle with desire sometimes.

#marriage #libido
Jessa Zimmerman, M.A.
August 26
PAID CONTENT FOR RITUALS

Looking For A New Gifting Tradition This Year? Here Are 3 Amazing Ideas

Explore mindful gift-giving traditions this holiday season.

#partner #skin care #gratitude
mindbodygreen
October 23 2018
Home
Personal Growth

What Is Eustress? Yes, Positive Stress Is A Thing

This word will change the way you think about stress.

#stress #anxiety
Allison Task
October 19 2018
PAID CONTENT FOR Eric Zielinski, D.C, author

The Next Big Buzzword In Food Is Not What You’d Expect

Without bioactive compounds in your meals, you could still be alive but would be one sick puppy!

#partner #essential oils #energy
mindbodygreen
May 8 2019
Home

Plants Are Super Powerful In Feng Shui — Here Are 5 Reasons Why

As if you needed another excuse to get that monstera you've been eyeing.

#feng shui #plants
Dana Claudat
May 9 2019
PAID CONTENT FOR P.volve

I Tried It: Why P.volve's Transform Kit Is What Your Routine Is Missing

Transformation Kit I Tried It: 5 Days with P.volve’s Equipment Innovations.

#partner
Meg Phillips
August 3
Nature

5 Things You Need To Know Today (March 20, 2018)

Including how citizen scientists are solving one of the sky's biggest mysteries.

#news #environmentalism #news roundup
Emma Loewe
March 20 2018
Functional Food

The One Thing I Gave Up That Made A Massive Difference In My Anxiety

Two of the country's top doctors explain the science.

#anxiety #drinks
Liz Moody
April 25 2019
Home

What Even Is Feng Shui? Here's One Master's Perspective

It's all about setting up a space that will support you.

#empowerment
Dana Claudat
April 25 2019
Healthy Weight

"Complex Carbs" Is Misleading — Here's What This MD Wants You To Know

Rather than "refined" or "complex," perhaps the binary should be "fast" and "slow."

#Blood Sugar #functional nutrition #energy
David Kessler, M.D.
March 31
Recipes