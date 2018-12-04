4471 results for
Intermittent Fasting Results: Real People On How IF Changed Their Mood, Weight & Cravings
Intermittent fasting results, including stable energy levels, decreased inflammation, and no more cravings.
Should I Drink Coffee Before My Workout, Or Is That A Horrible Idea?
How the caffeinated beverage affects your athletic performance.
Here's What To Eat At Every Step Of Your Cycle
Plus, how to move during each phase!
This Week's Pisces Full Moon Is A Great Reason To Take A Nap
Let it be your excuse to snooze, dream, and just be.
The Best Workouts To Stay Balanced During Each Phase Of Your Cycle
No, it's not all yoga.
Is The Stuff Under Your Bed Ruining Your High-Vibe Bedroom?
Here's what feng shui experts have to say.
9 Tools That'll Take Your At-Home Meditation Space To The Next Level
While you certainly don't need anything to meditate, these tools can help you tune in.
Hello, Virgo Season: 7 Ways To Channel This Sign's Discerning Energy
Virgo season is the time for offering help where it's needed.
What Does It Mean When Your Husband Doesn't Want Sex Anymore?
Women aren't the only ones who struggle with desire sometimes.
Looking For A New Gifting Tradition This Year? Here Are 3 Amazing Ideas
Explore mindful gift-giving traditions this holiday season.
5 Feng Shui Tweaks To Make A Small Space Feel Way Bigger
Apartment dwellers, this one's for you.
What Is Eustress? Yes, Positive Stress Is A Thing
This word will change the way you think about stress.
The Next Big Buzzword In Food Is Not What You’d Expect
Without bioactive compounds in your meals, you could still be alive but would be one sick puppy!
Plants Are Super Powerful In Feng Shui — Here Are 5 Reasons Why
As if you needed another excuse to get that monstera you've been eyeing.
I Tried It: Why P.volve's Transform Kit Is What Your Routine Is Missing
Transformation Kit I Tried It: 5 Days with P.volve’s Equipment Innovations.
5 Things You Need To Know Today (March 20, 2018)
Including how citizen scientists are solving one of the sky's biggest mysteries.
The One Thing I Gave Up That Made A Massive Difference In My Anxiety
Two of the country's top doctors explain the science.
What Even Is Feng Shui? Here's One Master's Perspective
It's all about setting up a space that will support you.
"Complex Carbs" Is Misleading — Here's What This MD Wants You To Know
Rather than "refined" or "complex," perhaps the binary should be "fast" and "slow."
The Hormone-Balancing Breakfast This Integrative Doctor Swears By
Keep your energy, mood, and clarity on point.