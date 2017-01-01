11722 results for

Why You Should Rethink That New Diet In 2017

Dieting isn't the answer to finding peace with food.

#body image #healthy foods #food #self-acceptance
Georgie Beames
January 1 2017
Mental Health

The Counterintuitive Secret To Joy All Happy People Live By

"If happiness were a cake, this would be the egg that holds everything else together."

#happiness #joy #abundance #personal growth
Laura Ellis
March 30 2017
Healthy Weight
Mental Health

The Surprising Link Between Climate Change & Mental Health

New research finds that hotter temps negatively affect our moods.

#news #environmentalism #climate change
Caroline Muggia
October 11 2018
Love

Yes, Breakups Affect Your Mental, Emotional & Physical Health: Here's How To Get Back To Your Happy Place

It’s not called a "broken heart" for nothing. Our bodies experience the excruciating emotional pain of a breakup much the way we experience physical...

#breakup #confidence #dating
Jim Curtis
October 12 2017
Mental Health
Healthy Weight
Motivation
Meditation

Is Negativity Coming Up When You Meditate? Here's How To Work Through It

Meditation teacher Adreanna Limbach shares how to make space for your demons on the mat.

#pain #affirmations #mantras #Journey
Adreanna Limbach
July 13 2019
Personal Growth
Mental Health

What I Wish More People Knew About Overcoming An Eating Disorder

You can't tell whether a person has an eating disorder by his or her looks. Some are skinny, some are large, and some are in between. They also have...

#eating disorder #healing #health
Mary Anne Cohen, LCSW, BCD
November 27 2015
Healthy Weight

Why Food Restriction Won't Help You In The Long Run

Sure, giving yourself some structure can help you feel more in control. But healthy, sustainable weight loss comes from eating balanced and healthy...

#eating disorder #mindfulness #body image
Mary Anne Cohen, LCSW, BCD
July 22 2015
Personal Growth
Climate Change

How To Hack Our Psychology To Take More Eco-Friendly Actions

Here's your 5-step action plan to hacking your brain and making more eco-friendly choices.

#environmentalism #brain #Journey #climate change
Emma Loewe
February 15 2018

The Food Mantras A Holistic Nutritionist Lives By

Because the real goal is feeling vibrant and energetic in our bodies, right?

#holistic healing #food as medicine #healthy foods #food
Haley Parrent
July 22 2016
Beauty