Why You Should Rethink That New Diet In 2017
Dieting isn't the answer to finding peace with food.
This Surprising Personality Trait Is Linked To A 15% Longer Life Span
Bring on the positive affirmations.
The Counterintuitive Secret To Joy All Happy People Live By
"If happiness were a cake, this would be the egg that holds everything else together."
3 Tiny Changes That'll Help You Cultivate Healthier Habits, From An RD
One of them includes cybersecurity.
6 Little (Yet Big) Ways To Live Your Best — Every Single Day
Have you done any of these 6 things today?
The Surprising Link Between Climate Change & Mental Health
New research finds that hotter temps negatively affect our moods.
Yes, Breakups Affect Your Mental, Emotional & Physical Health: Here's How To Get Back To Your Happy Place
It’s not called a "broken heart" for nothing. Our bodies experience the excruciating emotional pain of a breakup much the way we experience physical...
How Pressing Acupressure Points Is Like A Reset Button For Anxiety
It's all about releasing the emotions.
Getting To A Healthy Weight Before This Age May Help Prevent Alzheimer's
Prioritizing healthy habits in midlife is key.
This Is How Yoga Affects Your Brain, According To New Research
For all you yogis out there.
Is Negativity Coming Up When You Meditate? Here's How To Work Through It
Meditation teacher Adreanna Limbach shares how to make space for your demons on the mat.
The One Word That Finally Helped Me Get Happier — When Nothing Else Worked
The pursuit of happiness is overrated.
Shopping Addictions Are Real & Researchers Found A Way To Diagnose It
Is your purchasing a problem?
What I Wish More People Knew About Overcoming An Eating Disorder
You can't tell whether a person has an eating disorder by his or her looks. Some are skinny, some are large, and some are in between. They also have...
Why Food Restriction Won't Help You In The Long Run
Sure, giving yourself some structure can help you feel more in control. But healthy, sustainable weight loss comes from eating balanced and healthy...
Here's How To Tell The Difference Between Empathy & Codependency
There's a fine line between empathy and codependency.
How To Hack Our Psychology To Take More Eco-Friendly Actions
Here's your 5-step action plan to hacking your brain and making more eco-friendly choices.
The Food Mantras A Holistic Nutritionist Lives By
Because the real goal is feeling vibrant and energetic in our bodies, right?
3 Ways Meditating Can Help You Reach Your Ideal Weight
Yet another reason to start meditating.
Want Great Skin For Life? Here Are 6 Things You Need To Do
5. Be wary of air quality.