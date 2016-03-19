11722 results for

Personal Growth

3 Mindfulness Practices That Blow Meditation Out Of The Water

“There is nothing more important to true growth than realizing that you are not the voice of the mind—you are the one who hears it.” —Michael Singer

#relationships #happiness #mindfulness #mind body connection #personal growth
Sir John Hargrave
March 19 2016

A Delicious Chia Pudding Recipe To Balance Your Hormones

Your thyroid and taste buds will thank you.

#chia seed
Fern Olivia
September 3 2016
Nature
Wellness Trends
Personal Growth
Routines

10-Minute Yoga Sequence For Scorpios (Or Anyone With Tight Hips)

Scorpios tend to store their emotions in their lower body—here's how to fix it.

#yogis #yoga #astrology
Paul and Dan Litvin
March 17 2016
Food Trends
Recipes

These 33 Easy, Healthy Lunch Recipes Are All The Meal-Prep Motivation You Need

From quick collard wraps to make-ahead slow-cooker stews.

#lunch #easy meals
Stephanie Eckelkamp
March 10 2019
Love

Why "Keeping The Peace" For 8 Years Destroyed My Marriage

We think that if we keep the peace, we'll keep our relationships intact

#love #personal growth
Jamie Greenwood
April 12 2015
Routines
Integrative Health

The Do's and Don'ts Of All-Natural Teeth Whitening

Is apple cider vinegar your friend or foe?

#supplements #coconut oil
Mark Burhenne, DDS
January 3 2018

Slow-Cooker Sunday: 16 Plant-Based Recipes

Most people think of slow cookers for meat stews and braises. And while they're great for that, they're also great for lots of plant-based meals.

#recipes #healthy recipes #plant-based #vegan #healthy foods
Leah Vanderveldt
November 8 2015
Healthy Weight
Personal Growth

Q & A with Carré Otis: On Body Image, Healing, Yoga, Meditation & Orgasms

There was a flip side to Carré's, success as she struggled with addiction, an eating disorder, and an abusive relationship.

#celebrity #beauty #mindfulness #yogis #sex
Jason Wachob
February 22 2012
Integrative Health
Integrative Health

This Is All You Need To Fight Post-Holiday Inflammation

Because January is the perfect time to give your body a boost.

#supplements #inflammation #probiotics
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
January 2 2018
Personal Growth

The Stress Of Self-Abandonment Might Be Making You Sick

"Giving myself up was the opposite of being loving — it was a form of control. I was trying to control others' love and approval, rather than learning...

#personal growth #self-awareness #self-care #self-acceptance
Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
August 29 2016

5 Ingredients McKel Hill Of Nutrition Stripped Is Loving Right Now

Foods actually worth buying for both nutrients AND flavor.

#avocado #nutrition #turmeric #healthy foods
McKel Hill
August 29 2016