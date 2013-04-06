11836 results for

10 Rules To Live By If You're Trying To Lose Weight

It's easy to lose weight (and maintain a healthy weight!) with a few consistent habits. Here they are. 

Cheryl Bigus
April 6 2013

The Best Sources Of Plant-Based Protein (Infographic)

One of the most pervasive myths in America is the belief that we need large amounts of protein to be healthy. Is protein important? Absolutely! But in...

Kris Carr
July 7 2014

Can Drinking Wine Help You Lose Weight?

I've noticed a pattern among my lean friends: Many of them enjoy a glass of red wine instead of having dessert.

JJ Virgin, CNS, BCHN
June 7 2015

10 Signs You're Eating Right For Your Body

Two years ago, I made it my mission to eat a healthy diet filled with whole foods and fresh vegetables. This wasn't just a personal decision, I did it...

Michelle Bland
July 27 2013
Personal Growth

To The Girl Who Bullied Me In 7th Grade: I Have Two Words For You

Trying to fit in at a new school when you’re a 12 year-old, skinny kid with a Bon Jovi T-shirt, straggly hair, and braces makes for an after-school...

Karen Sherwood
January 29 2013
Integrative Health

The Exact Supplement Routine That Kept Me Healthy ALL Winter Long

Yes, it's possible to get through a fill winter cold-free!

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
March 21 2018

A Better Snack: Acorn Squash Chips

Because I am a true lover of the chip, finding ways to create something a tad more nutritious than the plain potato crunch is a quest. Kind of like a...

Stefanie Sacks
November 7 2014
Integrative Health

How To Cure Insomnia In 12 Minutes

I was badly afflicted with insomnia last winter in Perth, Australia. While many people hibernate through winter, I was kept up by the coldness and...

Melissa Mak
June 15 2013
Personal Growth
Travel

Travel Diaries: Your Guide To Exploring The Unrivaled Beauty Of The Adirondacks

Never was a place more built for long afternoons on the porch with a book, building a cozy fire in the evenings, and going on long walks in the fall...

Robin Berzin, M.D.
September 8 2016
Beauty

Is Calorie Counting The Best Way To Lose Weight?

We all know about the “calories in, calories out” theory: if you burn fewer calories than you consume, you'll gain weight. Usually this phrase is...

Osha Key
June 24 2013
Integrative Health

9 Ways To Use Coconut To Kick Your Sugar Habit

Almost four years ago I quit sugar. For years I've experimented with different types of sugar-craving fixes and one of my favourites is coconut....

Sarah Wilson
September 26 2014
Functional Food
Personal Growth
Personal Growth

Your Brain Is A Muscle You Can Strengthen: Here's How

"Unlike cabbies in other cities, London cabbies are forced to learn thousands of street names and routes in order to pass a notoriously difficult...

Samantha Boardman, M.D.
November 1 2016
Recipes
Food Trends

Are Eggs Healthy Or Not? A Cardiologist Explains

If you want to have fun one day, walk into a meeting of cholesterol experts discussing heart disease prevention and shout, “Eggs are bad for the...

Joel Kahn, M.D.
April 30 2013