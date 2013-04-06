11836 results for
10 Rules To Live By If You're Trying To Lose Weight
It's easy to lose weight (and maintain a healthy weight!) with a few consistent habits. Here they are.
Spice Up Your Butternut Squash Soup With This Ingredient
Do your taste buds a favor and make this soup.
The Best Sources Of Plant-Based Protein (Infographic)
One of the most pervasive myths in America is the belief that we need large amounts of protein to be healthy. Is protein important? Absolutely! But in...
Can Drinking Wine Help You Lose Weight?
I've noticed a pattern among my lean friends: Many of them enjoy a glass of red wine instead of having dessert.
10 Signs You're Eating Right For Your Body
Two years ago, I made it my mission to eat a healthy diet filled with whole foods and fresh vegetables. This wasn't just a personal decision, I did it...
To The Girl Who Bullied Me In 7th Grade: I Have Two Words For You
Trying to fit in at a new school when you’re a 12 year-old, skinny kid with a Bon Jovi T-shirt, straggly hair, and braces makes for an after-school...
The Exact Supplement Routine That Kept Me Healthy ALL Winter Long
Yes, it's possible to get through a fill winter cold-free!
A Better Snack: Acorn Squash Chips
Because I am a true lover of the chip, finding ways to create something a tad more nutritious than the plain potato crunch is a quest. Kind of like a...
How To Cure Insomnia In 12 Minutes
I was badly afflicted with insomnia last winter in Perth, Australia. While many people hibernate through winter, I was kept up by the coldness and...
How Intermittent Fasting From Technology Completely Saved My Sanity
So long, racing heart.
Travel Diaries: Your Guide To Exploring The Unrivaled Beauty Of The Adirondacks
Never was a place more built for long afternoons on the porch with a book, building a cozy fire in the evenings, and going on long walks in the fall...
11 Real Women On The Best Beauty Advice They Ever Received
Tried and true.
Is Calorie Counting The Best Way To Lose Weight?
We all know about the “calories in, calories out” theory: if you burn fewer calories than you consume, you'll gain weight. Usually this phrase is...
How CBD Oil Convinced My Adopted Dog That Everything Is Actually OK
We saw the impact almost immediately.
9 Ways To Use Coconut To Kick Your Sugar Habit
Almost four years ago I quit sugar. For years I've experimented with different types of sugar-craving fixes and one of my favourites is coconut....
It Took Years Of Cystic Acne To Realize I Had A Gluten Allergy
These symptoms were no joke
Want To Harness Your Feminine Power? Try A Women's Circle
Five reasons you might benefit from participating in a women's circle.
Your Brain Is A Muscle You Can Strengthen: Here's How
"Unlike cabbies in other cities, London cabbies are forced to learn thousands of street names and routes in order to pass a notoriously difficult...
Our Favorite Fall Smoothie Bowls — Straight From An mbg Editor's Brand-New Cookbook
We're all about that pumpkin pie bowl right now.
Are Eggs Healthy Or Not? A Cardiologist Explains
If you want to have fun one day, walk into a meeting of cholesterol experts discussing heart disease prevention and shout, “Eggs are bad for the...