How To Connect Better With Your Partner, According To Neuroscience
It starts with awareness.
This Shoulder-Opening Move Will Help You Release Stress & Breathe Better
Stretch, release, and exhale.
The Best Guided Journals For 2019
Our annual list has arrived.
Spartan Race Champion Amelia Boone On Trail Running + Salt Baths
Find out more about this Spartan Race World Champion and World's Toughest Mudder Winner.
How to Start Over Today In Any Area of Your Life
Life change, broken down into nine simple steps.
Olympian Caroline Burckle On Cupping + The Power Of Choice
How this Olympian stays healthy.
I Gave Up Gluten, Alcohol, Sugar, Coffee, Meat & More For 21 Days. Here's What I Learned
After doing this, I feel like I really can do anything.
Have You Heard Of Gastroparesis? It Could Explain Your Bloating, Nausea & Pain
Gastroparesis: Here's what you need to know about natural treatment options, including diets and supplements.
Why Yoga Is Good For Your Body, Mind & Sex Life
Most people know that yoga can improve flexibility and reduce stress. While those benefits are certainly powerful reasons to start practicing, there...
There Are 7 Types Of Inner Critics. Here's How To Identify (And Calm) Yours
Are you more of a perfectionist or controller?
The Dance Move That'll Accidentally Tone Your Arms
Shake it off this holiday.
I'm A Doula. Here's Why I Don't Use The Term 'Natural Birth'
It's not empowering language.
How To Lean On Spirituality When You're Trying To Get Pregnant
They all can help relieve the stress that can be associated with fertility.
4 Signs You Need To Rethink Your Boundaries
Are you too trusting (or not trusting enough)? Find out what that says about your boundaries.
5 Ways To Help You Raise Emotionally Intelligent Boys
This may help you build a stronger connection with your boys.
Rock-Star M.D. & Author Sara Gottfried On Her Favorite Tricks To Stay Healthy
Building a life you love is an inside job, says Dr. Sara Gottfried, a Berkeley-based physician and best-selling author.
If You're Not Into Intermittent Fasting Every Day, You May Like This Diet
Understanding this form of intermittent fasting.
How Working With These 3 Chakras Helped Me Deal With Stress & Racing Thoughts
Getting to the root.
How I Lost More Than 60 Pounds With These Healing Secrets
Do you suffer from excess weight? Would you like to lose 10 pounds, 20 pounds or a lot more? Are you sick of dieting or food restrictions? If you...
Why Clearing Household Clutter Is A Chance For Emotional Growth
Whenever I encounter a home or a whole life that is entrenched in clutter, I feel very excited.