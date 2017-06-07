11836 results for

Outdoors

Running A 5K? Here's What To Eat & Drink The Night Before

Plus, tips for warming up and pacing yourself.

#running
Ben Greenfield
April 24 2017
Travel
Recovery

Tara Stiles Opens Up About Overcoming Sexual Assault, Healing From Heartbreak, And Finding Lasting Love

An up-close-and-personal conversation with the founder of Strala Yoga.

#mbgpodcast #yoga
Jason Wachob
October 17 2017
Spirituality
The One Ingredient You Should Be Working Into Every Single Meal

With this plan, there's no reason not to get your greens.

#drinks #vegetarian
mindbodygreen
January 26 2018
Spirituality

Your Weekly Horoscope Is Here: What's In The Stars For You?

Sweet talker—or fast talker? This Monday, March 13, expressive Mercury glides into agile Aries, turning us all into silver-tongued devils until the...

#relationships #career #friendship #personal growth #dating
The AstroTwins
March 13 2017
Outdoors

Surprisingly Common Signs You're Addicted To Sugar

Sugar addiction is at an all-time high. The American Heart Association recommends that the average woman eat a maximum of six teaspoons (or 30 grams)...

#food as medicine #sugar #food
Michelle Freitas
September 12 2015

My Daughter Has Life-Threatening Food Allergies. Here's What It's Really Like

After my daughter was diagnosed with severe food allergies at 11 months old, every phase of life since has presented its own unique challenges. Eating...

#allergies #food #food sensitivity #parenting
Kim Hall
February 8 2016
Personal Growth
Love

I Used To Be Codependent. Here's How I Stay True To Myself In Relationships

Once I figured my way out of the emotion that kept me in a state of constant need for validation, I learned that I wanted to be available to empower...

#love #relationships #personal growth #self-awareness
Cynthia Kane
August 14 2015
Wellness Trends
Meditation

How These 7 Yogis Get Glowing Skin Every Single Day

Say goodbye to your dull complexion for good.

#nutrition #skin #yoga
Leigh Weingus
March 22 2017
Recipes
Integrative Health
Functional Food

Want To Sleep Better? These 7 Foods May Help, Dietitian-Approved

Better-quality sleep may be just around the corner!

#sleep
Karman Meyer, R.D., LDN
June 16 2019
Wellness Trends

5 Things You Need To Know Today (June 18, 2018)

Including a cure for Alzheimer's and bad news about the Mediterranean Diet.

#news #news roundup
Liz Moody
June 18 2018
Mental Health

Your Lack Of Sleep Might Just Be Making You Lonely

Yet another reason to prioritize shut-eye.

#news #sleep #anxiety #friendship
Kelly Gonsalves
August 17 2018