An RD Spills Her Top Tricks For Eating Well (Even When You Have Zero Time)
We hadn't heard these before.
Running A 5K? Here's What To Eat & Drink The Night Before
Plus, tips for warming up and pacing yourself.
3 Things To Do Before & During Travel That Will Make It Way Less Stressful
Step 1: Identify your triggers.
Tara Stiles Opens Up About Overcoming Sexual Assault, Healing From Heartbreak, And Finding Lasting Love
An up-close-and-personal conversation with the founder of Strala Yoga.
8 Quick Mindfulness Exercises To Help Kids Ease Back Into The School Year
Because you're never too young to practice mindfulness.
4-Step Mental And Physical Cleanse To Transition Into Fall
Three easy days of wellness.
The One Ingredient You Should Be Working Into Every Single Meal
With this plan, there's no reason not to get your greens.
Your Weekly Horoscope Is Here: What's In The Stars For You?
Sweet talker—or fast talker? This Monday, March 13, expressive Mercury glides into agile Aries, turning us all into silver-tongued devils until the...
You'll Never Believe What These Two Elite Athletes Eat For Breakfast
You're about to get really hungry.
Surprisingly Common Signs You're Addicted To Sugar
Sugar addiction is at an all-time high. The American Heart Association recommends that the average woman eat a maximum of six teaspoons (or 30 grams)...
My Daughter Has Life-Threatening Food Allergies. Here's What It's Really Like
After my daughter was diagnosed with severe food allergies at 11 months old, every phase of life since has presented its own unique challenges. Eating...
5 Positive Ways Yoga Affects Your Mind
Yoga solves all.
I Used To Be Codependent. Here's How I Stay True To Myself In Relationships
Once I figured my way out of the emotion that kept me in a state of constant need for validation, I learned that I wanted to be available to empower...
5 Tweaks To Make The Ketogenic Diet Even More Effective: A Doctor Explains
All your ketogenic diet questions answered.
How These 7 Yogis Get Glowing Skin Every Single Day
Say goodbye to your dull complexion for good.
This GF, Vegan Zucchini Bread With Chocolate Sweet Potato Frosting Is Healthy Enough To Eat For Breakfast
BRB, wiping the drool away.
8 Common Food Mistakes That Could Be Harming Your Thyroid: A Doctor Explains
No. 3 slayed us.
Want To Sleep Better? These 7 Foods May Help, Dietitian-Approved
Better-quality sleep may be just around the corner!
5 Things You Need To Know Today (June 18, 2018)
Including a cure for Alzheimer's and bad news about the Mediterranean Diet.
Your Lack Of Sleep Might Just Be Making You Lonely
Yet another reason to prioritize shut-eye.