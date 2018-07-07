7401 results for

Integrative Health
PAID CONTENT FOR Lorissa's Kitchen

The Gluten-Free, High-Protein Snack You Can Take Anywhere

The ultimate travel snack, these Beef and Broccoli Quinoa Bites pair shelf-stable grass-fed protein with premade grains and roasted veggies—the...

Phoebe Lapine
June 16 2016
Recipes

5 Vegetarian 10-Minute Dinners That Start With Opening A Can

Packed with protein and fiber, these will make you full fast.

Liz Moody
August 13 2019
PAID CONTENT FOR PepsiCo North America Nutrition

These Are The Next Great Nutritionists

Meet the winners of our Next Great Nutritionist contest.

mindbodygreen
September 14 2017

11 Signs You Have A Healthy Relationship With Food

When I was sick, tired and overweight, I felt like food was my enemy. But, as I started on my healing journey, I discovered that I had the power to...

Katrina Love Senn
July 14 2014

It's Artichoke Season! Try Them With This Roasted Chicken + Potatoes

It's hard to get out of the rut of eating the same, boring thing over and over, even if it's good for you. Healthy eating can — and should — be...

Claudine Dagit
March 26 2015

Top 10 Ways To Be More Sensual Every Day

The more we feel with non-judgmental awareness, the more we're open to the experience of our innate sensual pleasures.

Michelle Alva
August 21 2015
Love

Can Separation Be Good For A Marriage? What The Experts Say

The fact is, sometimes we remain stuck in our painful relationships because we think we have to know for sure whether we're staying in the marriage or...

Amari D. Pollard
August 21 2015
Integrative Health

6 Feasible Steps To Reverse Diabetes Naturally (Or At Least Manage It)

Take charge of your pre-diabetes or diabetes diagnosis with these lifestyle changes

Kayleigh Roberts
January 17 2019
PAID CONTENT FOR Casper

7 Bedroom Essentials To Guarantee Your Best Sleep Ever

Turn your bedroom into a cozy sanctuary and get your deepest night of rest with these top sleep essentials, including healing crystals, purifying...

mindbodygreen
December 12 2016
PAID CONTENT FOR Applegate

This Is The Secret To Cooking The Best Burger Possible — Every Time

The Best Way To Cook Burgers Actually Isn’t On A Grill

mindbodygreen
August 8 2019
Meditation

40 Darn Good Reasons Why Everyone Should Meditate

Every day we are seeing more scientific evidence of the power of meditation. If there is only ONE thing that you do each and every day, it should...

Tom Cronin
January 26 2015
Integrative Health

The Surprising Thing That's Putting Your Brain Health At Risk, According To New Research

A new study, published in the journal Neurology, demonstrates the connection between high blood pressure and less gray matter in the brain.

Ilene Ruhoy, M.D., Ph.D.
February 5 2019
Recipes

This Blood-Sugar-Balancing Meal Prep Will Help You Avoid Hanger All Week Long

A little prep on Sunday will keep you humming along smoothly all week.

Cameron Rogers
July 8 2018
Integrative Health

15 Ways To Get Good-Quality Sleep (Even If You Aren't Getting Enough)

Good sleep isn't just about quantity; it's about quality, too. 

Michelle Konstantinovsky
December 27 2019
Spirituality
Integrative Health

The Candida Diet: Can You Really Starve Away This Annoying Infection?

Is ditching sugar, carbs, and dairy the answer?

Natalie Butler, RDN, LD
October 1 2015
PAID CONTENT FOR Clif Bar

3 Ways Snacking Is Actually Important For Wellness (No, Really!)

Here’s How To Make Snacking One Of The Best Daily Habits

mindbodygreen
July 31 2019
Integrative Health

5 Products This Wellness Entrepreneur Recommends To Everyone

The book that's made the biggest impact on her self-care and more.

Sophie Jaffe
July 29 2019