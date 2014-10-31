11809 results for

Love
Integrative Health

Acid Reflux Or Heartburn? These Natural Remedies Might Just Do The Trick

You might be surprised to learn that experts still can't agree on the cause of the disorder—or the best way to treat it.

#digestion #Acupuncture
Darcy McDonough, M.S.
July 10 2018

How To Make A Healing, Nourishing Buddha Bowl

On a yoga retreat years ago I was introduced to the Buddha Bowl. A meal-sized bowl filled with simple pure food and enjoyed with deep gratitude. After...

#pain #death #meditation #wellness #personal growth
Betsi Iris Mufson
February 21 2014

5 Thoughts That Will Make You Instantly Happier

I want to be happy, you want to be happy — everyone wants to achieve this mysterious state of bliss.

#relationships #happiness #gratitude #meditation
Tina Williamson
December 16 2013
Spirituality
Love

Have An Insecure Attachment Style? Here's How To Combat It

People who are avoidant or anxious in their relationships tend to run into mental health problems. But it doesn't have to be that way.

#news #anxiety #stress #dating #depression
Judy Tsuei
October 31 2018
PAID CONTENT FOR 22 Days Nutrition
Functional Food
Routines

The Second Chakra - Adore Your Pelvic Floor

Although balancing this Chakra can be confronting, it is often worth the challenge.

#healing #mind body connection #wellness #yoga #mantras
Gigi Yogini
July 9 2012
Food Trends
Functional Food

6 Foods I Recommend Eating Every Day For A Long Life: A Doctor Explains

Eating practically nothing but potatoes would, by definition, be a whole-food, plant-based diet—but not a very healthy one. All plant foods are not...

#nutrition #health #healthy foods
Michael Greger, M.D.
January 28 2016

5 Secrets For Taming An Irritable Bowel (And Having A Great Poop Every Time)

It took a lot of trial and error, but this is what worked for me.

#nutrition #food as medicine #wellness #health
Kim Hanson
November 30 2016

The Morning Wellness Ritual That Keeps Actress Anna Camp So Damn Perky

This is exactly how Anna Camp eats, exercises, and rejuvenates to stay pretty and peppy.

#celebrity #fitness #wellness #food
Elizabeth Inglese
May 25 2017
Functional Food
Functional Food

Common Mistakes That Could Lead To 'Keto Crotch' & How To Avoid Them

Pro tip: You're probably not eating enough plants.

#ketogenic
Anna Cabeca, D.O.
August 11 2019

Feel Radiant By Eating The Right Food

You owe it to yourself to feel your absolute best.

#beauty #mind body connection #video #food
Whitney Tingle
April 19 2016
Women's Health

How To Avoid Period Bloat — A Hormone Expert Explains

Here's your guide to avoiding bloating next time around.

#hormones #healthy period
Alisa Vitti
June 18 2018
Mental Health
Beauty

The 4 Foods You Need To Heal Your Acne Naturally

Why eating these four foods will have a miraculous effect on your skin.

#acne #beauty #food as medicine
Amie Tollefsrud
November 29 2016
Integrative Health