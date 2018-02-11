3606 results for

PAID CONTENT FOR Deepak Chopra, M.D., and Rudolph E. Tanzi, Ph.D., authors of The Healing Self

The Important Role Your Mindset Plays In Healing

Your mind is a powerful source when it comes to healing. (Yes, really!)

#empowerment #anxiety #stress #partner #depression
mindbodygreen
February 8 2018
Healthy Weight

Achieve Your Healthy Weight By Syncing Meals With Your Internal Clock

But what does it mean to time your meals to your body's internal clock?

#intermittent fasting
Lindsay Boyers
July 20
Spirituality

Astrology Has Us Seeing Double With This Summer's Second Cancer New Moon

Now's the time to repair fractured bonds and refresh your nest.

#astrology #new moon
The AstroTwins
July 19
Mental Health

How To Shop For Sustainable Clothes (Without Sacrificing Fashion!)

Fashion insiders Julie Gilhart, Scott Mackinlay Hahn, and Zem Joaquin discuss how the way you shop can make a difference, and which brands are moving...

#personal-growth
mindbodygreen
June 30 2014
PAID CONTENT FOR Gaia Herbs

Move Over PSL: 5 Reasons To Sip Golden Milk Today

Get on board with an Ayurvedic "Happy Hour" by incorporating Golden Milk into your end-of-day wind-down routine.

#stress #Ayurveda #happiness #meditation #relaxation
mindbodygreen
October 4 2016
Beauty

Vegan Makeup: 11 Stunning & Chic Plant-Based Products To Try

The vegan makeup market is loaded with playful options and luxe formulas.

#makeup #skin care #vegan
Jamie Schneider
July 15

Kegels Aren't Enough: Here's What You SHOULD Be Doing For Your Vagina

Could you have hyperactive pelvic floor muscles? Here's how to find out and how to fix the problem.

#sexuality #sex #wellness #health
Brianne Grogan, DPT
August 3 2016

9 Awesome Ways To Use Olive Oil (That Have Nothing To Do With Food)

I love olive oil. And not just because of how it tastes on fresh vegetables. This versatile oil is a wonder when it comes to your skin, hair, and even...

#hair #beauty #skin #olive oil
Megan Porschen
April 19 2014
Home

4 Ways To Soothe Sore Muscles & Stiff Joints After Sitting All Day

Including the supplement you should be keeping desk-side.

#COVID-19 #stress #mbgsupplements
Emma Loewe
July 14

3 Reasons To Add Rosehip Oil To Your Skin Care Routine

Natural beauty oils are one of the hottest trends in skin care, and with good reason. Many of us are concerned by the chemical overload inherent in...

#toxic #antioxidant #beauty #skin #aging
Corinne Morley
May 13 2015
PAID CONTENT FOR Sun Basket
Integrative Health