4 Mushrooms An Immunologist Swears By To Help Fight The Cold & Flu
Medicinal mushrooms for the win!
Caramel Sauce Makes These Chocolate Sweet Potato Brownies Even Better
Sweet potato allows you to avoid a lot of ingredients that are less healthy.
These Are The Seriously Overlooked Benefits Of Working Out
Sometimes, it's all about the basics.
What Actually Breaks A Fast? 5 Intermittent-Fasting Experts Weigh In
Spoiler: What breaks a fast doesn't necessarily negate its benefits.
Why Am I Shedding So Much Hair? These 4 Reasons Might Explain It
We shed about 50 to 100 hairs on average each day. If you're shedding more, or if your hair has stopped growing in places altogether, keep reading.
3 Eco-Friendly Changes Ian Somerhalder Wants You To Make At Home Right Now
They really couldn't be easier—or more effective.
The Best Healthy, Holiday-Flavored Treats You Can Buy Right Now
From hot chocolate cookies to pumpkin pie energy bars, we've got you covered!
I Gave Up Caffeine, Alcohol & Sugar For A Month To Clear Up My Skin. Here's What Happened
The surprising connection between your skin and liver.
Found: A Plant-Based Protein Powder That Tastes Good In Anything
A plant-based protein powder that tastes good in anything? Count us in!
A Toxicologist's 7-Step Guide To Winter-Proofing Your Home
Rhea Mehta, Ph.D. breaks it down.
The One Period Taboo We're Still Not Talking About
This Eco-Friendly Tweak Is So Important. Period.
The Biggest Lie We Keep Telling About What Makes You Ready For A Relationship
We need to stop with the whole "love yourself first" myth.
Your Guide To A Keto-Friendly Thanksgiving + 3 Recipes To Make
Keto stuffing and gravy and cranberry sauce, oh my!
How To Navigate Beauty Products With Rosacea
Dermatologists, estheticians, and green beauty experts agree: Less is more.
4 Top Wellness Entrepreneurs Share What It Really Takes To Succeed
From how long they work to how they choose investors, four of the most successful wellness entrepreneurs get real about what it takes to succeed.
Finally: The Secret Ingredient To Making Banana-Free Smoothies
The secret ingredient your smoothie is missing
The Perfect Essential Oil For Every Thanksgiving Week Woe
Keep calm and diffuse on.
How A Beauty Minimalist Gets Her Natural Glow
See how this beauty minimalist gets her radiant glow...hint: It's not just that Hawaii sun.
Chia-Berry Parfait With Gluten-Free Granola
After making my Gluten-Free Granola, I knew it would make a fantastic parfait if I combined it with mixed berries and chia pudding. So, I'd like to...
There’s A New Holistic Way Women Are Achieving Better Orgasms
You’re far from alone if you desire more pleasure from your sexual experiences and orgasms.