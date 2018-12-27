3606 results for

Recipes

Remember Your Sourdough Starter? Use It To Make This Fermented Beverage

A new way to use that starter you made a few months ago.

#gut health #drinks
Eliza Sullivan
September 17
Beauty
Spirituality
PAID CONTENT FOR Burt's Bees

My Skin Showed Me The Stress I Didn't Know I Was Feeling: This Is My New Soothing Routine

Revamp your skin routine and feel good about the skin you're in.

#stress #partner #skin care
Meg Phillips
September 14
Beauty
Functional Food

These Were The Best Gut Healing Recipes Of 2018

Bookmark 'em, and heal your gut all year long.

#gut health #lunch #drinks #easy meals #breakfast
Liz Moody
December 27 2018
Beauty
Recipes

This Hot Chocolate Oatmeal Has An Anti-Inflammatory Secret Ingredient

It's also gluten-free, vegan, and super delicious.

#inflammation #breakfast
Liz Moody
December 26 2018
Routines

The One Yoga Pose That'll Banish Brain Fog + Beat Fatigue

This move stimulates all 26 vertebrae and sends wake-up calls to the body's energy centers.

#sleep #yoga poses #hormones #fitness #yoga
Fern Olivia
June 28 2016
Mental Health

I Live With Bipolar: Here's How To Help A Loved One Who Doesn't Want Help

How to help when someone doesn't want it or refuses to ask.

#anxiety #depression
Terri Cheney
September 8
Routines

6 Easy Yoga Poses That Will Balance Your Hormones

It's all about stimulating those chakras.

#yoga #chakras
Bindiya Gandhi, M.D.
March 8 2017
Parenting
PAID CONTENT FOR Vitamix

Meet The New Vitamix Attachment That Will Help You Level Up Your Cooking Game

After all, a chef really is only as good as their tools.

#soup #partner #dinner
Chloe Schneider
September 4

Yes, Kundalini Yoga Makes You More Creative. Here's How

Plus, a Kundalini exercise to awaken your creativity.

#kundalini #yoga
Guru Jagat
March 3 2017
PAID CONTENT FOR Maty's Healthy Products
Functional Food
Integrative Health
Recipes

Eat All The Veggies With These 5 Mediterranean Diet Side Dishes

What better way to make sure you're getting your veggies than with five Mediterranean-inspired sides?

#salads #Mediterranean diet #vegetarian #vegan #superfoods
Sarah Regan
January 22