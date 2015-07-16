3606 results for
Kickstart Your Day With This Energizing Oatmeal Recipe
Have you had those days when you simply can't peel yourself out of bed? You hit the snooze button for the 4th time and still can't get up?
The 5-Ingredient Shot To Take Before Every Flight
The elderberry shot that's perfect for just before a flight, including vitamin C and immune-boosting properties.
17 Things I Wish Everyone Knew About Kale
Got kale?
18 Food-Centric Books To Add To Your Reading List
They'll change the way you look at your dinner.
The Sexual Health Benefits Of A Jade Egg + How To Actually Use One
Should you add a jade egg to your self-care practice?
Eating More Of This Could Reduce Your Risk Of Disease By Up To 30 Percent
It's our new resolution.
Why We Turned GMOs Into A Dramatic Thriller
Actress Zoe Lister-Jones and director Daryl Wein discuss the inspiration behind their new film, Consumed. The eco-thriller focuses on the GMO...
Is The Master Cleanse Diet Actually Healthy? Here's What The Experts Say
Before you give this cleanse a try, check out the breakdown.
Fairy Knots Sound Cute, But They're Very Annoying To All Curly Girls
The name may sound mythical, but "fairy knots" are very much real in the world of curly hair.
How Dirt Keeps Your Kids Happy & Healthy: A Pediatrician Explains
Most non-farmers — which is to say, almost all of us — think of soil as being utterly irrelevant. But we couldn’t be more wrong.
Why We Need To Talk More About The Link Between Pleasure & Fertility
There's a host of action items to optimize your fertility (no matter any past diagnoses). To start, here's why you should focus on pleasure.
6 Better-For-You Trader Joe's Treats That Are All About Those Fall Flavors
Because it's all about balance.
DIY: 4 Simple Face Mists For Glowing Skin
When it comes to looking refreshed, summer can be challenging, especially when it's humid or if you're physically active. To fight the heat, I keep my...
Two Diabetes Experts Explain How Carbs Break Down In Your Body
A case for whole, plant-based carbs.
Is Gut Inflammation Ruining Your Skin? Here's What To Do About It
For when topical treatments just aren't enough.
My Favorite Natural Remedies + How They Make Natural Parenting A Little Easier
The go-to natural wellness remedies this model-turned-health coach swears by when she feels a bug coming on.
How To Switch To Natural Cosmetics In 6 Easy Steps
Clean beauty is in your future
4 Low-Lift Ways To Add Ayurveda Practices Into Your Daily Routine
Start with just a few simple tweaks.
Here's What Happened When I Planned My Workdays Around The Phases Of The Moon
It’s like having a boss up in the cosmos.
Remember Your Sourdough Starter? Use It To Make This Fermented Beverage
A new way to use that starter you made a few months ago.