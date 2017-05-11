3606 results for

7 Things You Need To Know Today (May 11)

All the wellness news you need to know, including "noisy" knees, new research on falling asleep, and more evidence of the gut-brain connection.

Lindsay Kellner
May 11 2017
How To Take Gel, Dip, Or Acrylic Nails Off + Tips For Rehabbing Your Nails

Acrylics, dips, and gels. They make your nails look long and thick, but underneath their facade are natural nails begging you to let them breathe.

Alexa Erickson
March 24
PAID CONTENT FOR Whole Foods Market

A $15 Dinner ... All With Ingredients From Whole Foods Market

A nutritionist takes on the challenge of creating a hearty meal for two made with meat and veggies for less than $15.

Dana James, M.S., CNS, CDN
September 28 2016
Why Our Co-Founders Swear By "Fun" Foods & Frozen Tortillas Right Now

"We've always had a lot of frozen veggies, so that hasn't changed, but we do have more things for fun—ice cream, waffles, tortillas, and pizza."

Olessa Pindak
May 20
PAID CONTENT FOR Earth Mama Organics

From Hands To Fruit To Toys: 8 Tips For Safely Cleaning It All With Castile Soap

Luckily, we don't have to worry about harmful chemicals to keep things disinfected.

Meg Phillips
May 20
The Tea A Reiki Master Drinks Every Day To Feel Centered & Grounded

Over the years Kelsey Patel and her husband have developed a grounding tea ritual that they do daily, no matter what.

Olessa Pindak
May 16
What mindbodygreen Staffers Are Doing To Stay Healthy Right Now

How we're keeping our minds and bodies healthy amid COVID-19.

Abby Moore
March 17
PAID CONTENT FOR Avocado Green Mattress

Restful Nights Start With Calm Mornings: A Yogi Reveals Her A.M. Routine

Heather Lilleston reveals her 3 simple steps to attaining a good night's sleep.

Meg Phillips
June 25
PAID CONTENT FOR Garden of Life

7 Days of Mindful Snacking

7 ways of mindful snacking

Olessa Pindak
May 8
Found: The Cheapest Foods To Cleanse Your Gut Daily

Including exactly the best thing to buy at Trader Joe's.

Jessica Cording, M.S., R.D., CDN
January 15 2019
PAID CONTENT FOR JUST

How Your Meals Can Be Votes For The Planet

If we want to do everything we can to save the planet we inhabit, we need to change what we're putting on our plates.

Chloe Schneider
May 1
11 Healthy Pasta Sauce Recipes That Are Actually Good For You

Make the ultimate comfort food a little better for you.

Eliza Sullivan
April 29
