3589 results for

Beauty

Why You Should Put Down That Conditioner! (And Use Coconut Oil Instead)

It's one of the best hair conditioners and if it's virgin and organic, it's chemical free and natural.

#hair #beauty #coconut oil
Elizabeth Rocchino
February 2 2013
Integrative Health

12 Common Triggers Of Autoimmune Disease

Autoimmune conditions have grown rapidly the over past years.

#autoimmune #inflammation
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
January 19 2015
Love
Functional Food

A Beginner's Guide To Apple Cider Vinegar: Benefits, Safety & Use

Everything you need to know about this wellness world obsession.

#gut health #skin care #cleanse
Darcy McDonough, M.S.
August 21 2012
Friendships

Why Everyone Should Care About Endocrine Disruptors

You endocrine system is an information superhighway that regulates your bodily functions. It releases hormone "messengers" through your body's glands...

#toxic #hormones #environmentalism #wellness
Cheryl Bigus
September 30 2013
Women's Health

A 28-Day Guide To Your Menstrual Cycle

A day-by-day breakdown of what's really happening during your cycle.

#hormones #fertility
Lauren Streicher, M.D.
January 12 2015

4 Signs There Are Too Many Toxins In Your Life

You might be reading this because you have a sneaking suspicion that something isn't quite right. Perhaps you’re not feeling as good as you used to,...

#constipation #toxic #digestion #detox
Venessa Rodriguez
September 27 2013
Love

9 Mantras For A Lasting Marriage

My wife and I have gone to the edge and back in this marriage, and I have learned some valuable lessons along the way about how to make a marriage...

#love #relationships #personal growth #self-awareness #communication
Kimanzi Constable
January 8 2015
Integrative Health

7 Hormone Imbalances That Could Explain Your Fatigue, Moodiness & Weight Gain

Hormones can't be too high or too low; they have to be just right. That's because hormonal imbalances can cause myriad health issues. Here's what you...

#stress #hormones #sex #health
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
February 10 2016
Recipes

Miso Mayo Egg Salad

This may very well be my new stand-by in a pinch!

#healthy recipes #yogis #los angeles #healthy foods #food
Kathryn Budig
January 9 2012
Recipes

DIY: Make Your Own Cough Drops and Cough Syrup

Here are 3 recipes to make your own cough drops and cough syrups.

#Herbs #healing #wellness #personal growth #remedy
Amy Jirsa
January 10 2013

7 Insider Tips For Going Gluten-Free

When you or your child first goes gluten-free, shopping, cooking and eating can feel overwhelming. Because small things can make a big difference...

#product reviews #gluten
Partner Post
January 10 2013
Personal Growth

How to Write an Amazing Professional Bio (For Yoga and Beyond)

A professional bio is an incredibly valuable tool for influential people in every field.

#work #authenticity #yoga
Daniel Scott
January 9 2013
Integrative Health

What I Wish Everyone Knew About Parkinson's Disease

Knowledge is empowering, especially as it relates to putting out the fire.

#disease #happiness #personal growth
David Perlmutter, M.D.
September 20 2013
Personal Growth

The 12 Best Health & Happiness Books Of 2014

Check them out, and let us know what you think!

#books #personal growth #inspiration #creativity
Anthony Schneck
December 30 2014

5 Ways Traditional Chinese Medicine Can Energize You

In traditional Chinese medicine (TCM), the fall is a time to harvest your energies in preparation for the symbolic death (winter) that's needed before...

#digestion #Traditional Chinese Medicine #energy
Margarita Alcantara, LAc
September 19 2013

Got An Earache? Mullein Oil To The Rescue!

It's almost fall, and you know what that means. One of these mornings, you'll wake up with that oh-so-familiar, terrible, telltale pain of an ear...

#Herbs #healing #essential oils
Amy Jirsa
September 13 2013
PAID CONTENT FOR HUM Nutrition

Breaking: These Are The Natural Beauty Trends You Need To Know This Year

We're thrilled that the beauty industry overall is moving in a more natural direction.

#makeup #green beauty #beauty #wellness #skin
mindbodygreen
September 18 2017
Integrative Health

7 Ayurvedic Strategies To Heal Lower Back Pain

These Ayurvedic strategies help heal back pain by getting to the root of it.

#healing #Ayurveda #pain #back pain
Ananta Ripa Ajmera
December 19 2014