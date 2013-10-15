3578 results for

Yowza! Banana-Split Smoothie (Vegan Recipe)

I was experimenting with my blender when I came upon the most delicious smoothie of my life. It has protein, potassium, fiber, chocolate, and TASTES...

Lauren Rudick RYT-500
October 15 2013
I Teach Yoga To People In Jail — This Is What I've Learned

Yoga doesn't only exist in airy studios or on the beach.

Ryan LeMere
September 5 2018

Why Your Endothelium Is The Secret To Health (And How To Boost It)

The endothelium is now understood to be the key to living a long and healthy life.

Joel Kahn, M.D.
July 28 2016
20 Fun Date Ideas

Dinner and a date? Puh-lease. You are so much more fun and interesting than that! Creative dates help you bond with your partner, problem-solve, and...

Danielle Dowling, Psy.D.
April 7 2014
Everything You've Ever Wondered About Protein — Answered

Supplements, whether vegans can get enough—we cover it all.

Lisa Hayim
July 24 2017
Is Your Man's Diet Stopping You from Getting Pregnant?

Future baby daddies need to prepare their bodies, namely their sperm, for a healthy conception, too!

Alejandra Carrasco, M.D.
November 14 2012
What I Eat In A Day: Functional Medicine Doctor Terry Wahls Tells All

This functional medicine doctor healed herself through diet—here's what she eats in a day.

Terry Wahls, M.D.
July 22 2016
5 Teas That Will Make Your Skin Glow

Chamomile ice cubes are a must this summer.

Jen Casey
July 17 2016