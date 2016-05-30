1187 results for

7 Simple Food Rules For A Long, Happy Life

Preventive medicine is the best form of medicine.

#nutrition #heart disease #health #healthy foods
Mark Hyman, M.D.
May 30 2016
Expert Tips For Fitting More Greens Into Your Day

Here's the secret to getting your daily dose of greens easily.

#gut health #partner #plants #digestion #superfoods
mindbodygreen
June 14 2018
Aches & Pains After Eating? 5 Signs It May Be An Undiagnosed Food Allergy

Patients who come to see me with chronic symptoms often have many potential overlapping medical issues.

#allergies #food sensitivity #energy
Richard Horowitz, M.D.
February 18 2014
How To Use DIY Natural Cleaners On Your Home Appliances

Here, the most effective ways to deep clean some of the peskiest surfaces in the home.

#toxins at home
Melissa Maker
June 6 2018
Why Detox Is A Way Of Life, Not A 3-Day Diet

Recently detox diets have crossed into the mainstream, thanks to celebrity endorsements and marketing campaigns that suggest they lead to...

#happiness #personal growth #detox
Dr. Jeffrey A. Morrison
May 15 2013
9 Ways To Improve Your Brain Health For Better Memory

Most Americans think that their DNA will determine whether or not they will suffer from dementia and early memory loss. That's wrong.

#healing #disease #aging
Terry Wahls, M.D.
February 20 2015
This 5-Step Cleanse Maximized My Thyroid, Adrenal, Immune & Digestive Health

I finally found a crew of integrative doctors who checked out my whole body picture.

#stress #hormones #toxins at home #food sensitivity
Fern Olivia
March 4 2013
If You're Missing This Food, You'll Never Be Able To Properly Detox

Most people are inadvertently sabotaging their own efforts.

#Paleo #protein #cleanse #vegan
Christine Maren, D.O.
May 22 2018

I'm A Doctor With Fibromyalgia. Here's What I Wish People Understood About It

Fibromyalgia, a widely misunderstood illness, confuses and frustrates both patients and doctors alike. I know because I’ve seen it from both sides—as...

#sleep #healing #pain #health
Dr. Ginevra Liptan
May 5 2016

What I Always Tell My Patients Who Have Depression

As a functional medicine doctor, I take a different approach to depression: I look for the underlying cause. We eliminate things that cause imbalances...

#mental illness #health #depression
Mark Hyman, M.D.
May 3 2016
Why Mindfulness Is The Key To A Successful Job Search

To be mindful simply means to be present. To remain conscious in your actions. To give purpose to your intent.

#healing #happiness #gratitude #meditation #mindfulness
Emily Kapit, M.S.
May 2 2016
My Chronic Bloating Was Ruining My Life. Here's How I Got Rid Of It For Good

"It got to the point where I woke up severely bloating and I couldn't get through my day."

#news #gut health #digestion
Jenna Schreck
May 10 2018
