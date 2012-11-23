1179 results for

Functional Food

9 Foods That Will Naturally Detox You

Think the only way to detox is with a juice cleanse? Think again!

#slideshows #inflammation #wellness #remedy #detox
Maria Marlowe
November 23 2012

Heartbreak Isn't All There Is. Here's How To Process Loss & Open Yourself Up To Love

We all have a story. It is the story of our past, our present, and the journey we are taking toward our future. Here's how to start learning to love...

#love #personal growth #self-care
Derek O’Neill
May 3 2017
Beauty

All-Natural Solutions to Bad Breath, Body Odor, Cracked Feet & Thinning Hair

The good news? The solutions to many of these issues are all-natural, easy to put into practice, and inexpensive.

#beauty #wellness #health
Anthony Youn, M.D., FACS
May 2 2017

Exfoliation 101: All You Need To Know To Achieve Your Glow

These are the best ways to exfoliate based on your skin type.

#green beauty #beauty #green living
Sarah Villafranco, M.D.
April 29 2017
Integrative Health
Integrative Health

How To Balance Your Thyroid With A Combo Of Eastern & Western Medicine

The right foods are key for balancing your thyroid.

#thyroid
Taz Bhatia, M.D.
August 14 2019
Parenting
Food Trends

What Exactly Is Chlorophyll Water—And Is It Worth The Hype?

Here's why some practitioners recommend this green plant pigment.

#functional nutrition #drinks
Stephanie Eckelkamp
July 28 2019
Integrative Health

What I Learned From A Low-Sugar 28-Day Detox To Treat Candida

The best way to beat the candida infection and heal my skin condition was to remove added sugar.

#healing #happiness #fat #personal growth #sugar
Diana Brook
February 16 2014
Functional Food
Beauty

5 Natural Ways To Clear Up Your Acne In Time For The Holidays

Looking to clear your skin in time for the holidays? The fastest, most effective path to radiant skin is by incorporating both internal and topical...

#supplements #tea #acne #skin #turmeric
Antonia Balfour, LAc
November 26 2013
Functional Food
Home

5 Questions To Help You Declutter All. Those. Kids. Toys.

A professional organizer and new mom shares her list.

#minimalism #environmentalism #motherhood
Cary Fortin
July 20 2019

DIY: 3 Nontoxic Cleaning Products

These cleaners are wonderful and effective environmentally-friendly alternatives to strong-smelling chemicals. The essential oils leave a fresh, clean...

#toxic #environmentalism #home
Pip Waller
April 6 2015
Love

Here's What Men (And Women) Are Actually Thinking On A First Date

This might be the closest you ever come to reading a guy's mind...

#relationships #sex #dating
DeAnna Lorraine
March 29 2017
Women's Health

Constipation, SIBO & Other GI Issues Can Be A Red Flag For This Condition

Hint: It also causes extremely painful periods and affects one in 10 women.

#gut health #hormones #healthy period #digestion
Stephanie Eckelkamp
July 11 2019
Women's Health
Beauty
Functional Food
Healthy Weight