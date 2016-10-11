4176 results for
Are Tattoos Bad For Your Liver? How To Make Sure Your Ink Is Metal-Free
Get your blood work done, folks!
This Vegan Chili Has A Secret Energy-Boosting Ingredient
It's delicious and will keep going all day!
8 Reasons You're Tired All The Time + How To Beat Fatigue
One of the top health problems I talk to people about is chronic fatigue or extremely low energy levels.
This Greens Powder Is A Major Energy-Enhancer, Say mbg Reviewers
"I definitely felt an extra boost when I used it."
Eat This Food Daily For Balanced Hormones (According To A Functional Doc)
The good news: It's easy to incorporate for breakfast, lunch, or dinner.
This Umami Cashew Dip Is Packed With Superfood Ingredients
Grab the pita, it's time to get dipping.
This Ancient Remedy Might Be The Secret To Eliminating Cramps & Other Period Problems
The good news? It actually tastes really good.
3 Ayurvedic Herbs to Boost Your Libido
In addition to recommending simple diet, exercise, and lifestyle tips to increase libido and fertility, Ayurveda also offers some powerful herbal...
A Spring Detox For Real (Occasionally Imperfect) People
Detoxing doesn’t have to be all or nothing.
Why Complete Proteins Matter & The Easiest (Plant-Based!) Way To Get More Of Them
By now we know that getting adequate levels of protein into our diet helps keep the hangry at bay, gives our body what it needs to bounce back from...
The Critical Ingredient Your Collagen Supplement Needs & May Be Missing
Not all collagen supplements are created equal.
Scientists Find Another Link Between Heart Disease & Dementia
Yet another reminder that everything in the body is connected.
The 7 Best Supplements To Take If You Have Dry, Damaged Hair
Shiny, hydrated hair can be difficult to achieve with just a good conditioner alone.
Here Is The One Mistake Everyone Makes When Buying Collagen Powder
While we recommend eating organic whenever possible, it is especially important to do so with collagen supplements.
Folic Acid Is A Super Vitamin For Pregnancy. Here's Why
Show your body and your baby some love.
The Best Strategy For Weight Loss Takes Less Time Than You Think, Study Says
New research has found the exact time it takes to implement this one weight-loss strategy.
9 Career Lessons I Learned From My Yoga Practice
"Don't run from the challenge; it's where the growth is."
How I Used Ayurvedic Beauty Practices To Heal My Chronic Inflammation
Get glowing from the inside out.
Study Points To Link Between Vitamin D Deficiency & COVID-19 Mortality Rates
More research needs to be done, but the latest study out of Europe is fascinating.
How To Eat A Cheeseburger & Wind Up Healthy (Funny)
Americans face every January with renewed resolutions to fight the fat, battle the bulge, handle the love handles. And yet, every year the Centers for...