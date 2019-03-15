4078 results for
Spilling The Milk: 5 Dairy Myths That Need Debunking, Like, Yesterday
Check these out before you ditch dairy for good...
Yes, Fondue Is Back — But There's A Twist
It doubles as a pasta sauce!
Why Chronic Inflammation Is On The Rise In Children
Why chronic inflammation is one the rise in children—and exactly what to do if your kid has eczema, allergies, or asthma.
My Chronic Bloating Was Ruining My Life. Here's How I Got Rid Of It For Good
"It got to the point where I woke up severely bloating and I couldn't get through my day."
The Advice This Doctor Gives To All Her Patients With MS
Selma Blair opened up about her MS diagnosis, so we asked an MS expert about her best tips.
Your Complete Guide To Having The Healthiest Digestion Ever
What is gut health? A complete guide to digestion, the microbiome, and what can go wrong with gut health.
I Tried The Trendy Clean Program & It Completely Changed My Relationship With Food
3 weeks with no dairy, caffeine, gluten, and way more.
The Ancient Diet That Helped Balance My Hormones & Heal My Chronic Digestive Issues
Nothing else worked—until I tried this.
How This Woman Is Destigmatizing Mental Health In The Black Community
This lifestyle brand's new initiative is helping women of color break long-standing stigmas.
Exactly What To Eat To Lower Your Risk Of Breast & Lung Cancer
Natural choices for breast cancer and lung cancer.
Can't Stop Picking At A Pimple? Here's The Perfect Solution
Why you should stop picking at your blemishes and why acne healing patches can help get your skin back on track.
Cauliflower Tots Are Everything We Want A Snack To Be
Crunchy, cheesy, and savory — need we say more?
Elimination Diet Too Intimidating? Give Up Just This One Food For Major Results
Not ready to do a deep dive into the elimination diet? Just ditch dairy for a major change.
How Stress Can Mess With Your Gut & 4 Things You Can Do About It
Stressed out? Your gut might be paying for it.
Why Healthy People Are Often MORE Bloated
These so-called healthy foods might be the culprit.
I've Been Studying The Microbiome For 40 Years: Here's What My Diet Looks Like
Artificial sugars are on the "no" list.
7 Coffee-Enhancing Hacks To Elevate Your Brew For Optimal Health Perks
An update to your morning brew.
Here's How An Integrative Neurologist Treats & Prevents Her Migraines
Stock up on those electrolytes!
How To Balance A Fiery Personality, According To Ayurveda
Here's everything you need to know about this fiery dosha.
7 Sneaky Foods That Could Be Causing Your Digestive Issues
As a functional medicine practitioner, I see that GI issues are some of the most common problems people face. Here are the foods that might be to...