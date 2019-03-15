4078 results for

Functional Food
Recipes

Yes, Fondue Is Back — But There's A Twist

It doubles as a pasta sauce!

#Blood Sugar
Caroline Muggia
March 15 2019
Parenting

Why Chronic Inflammation Is On The Rise In Children

Why chronic inflammation is one the rise in children—and exactly what to do if your kid has eczema, allergies, or asthma.

#allergies #supplements #skin care #inflammation
Gabriella Safdieh, M.D.
November 13 2018
Integrative Health

My Chronic Bloating Was Ruining My Life. Here's How I Got Rid Of It For Good

"It got to the point where I woke up severely bloating and I couldn't get through my day."

#news #gut health #digestion
Jenna Schreck
May 10 2018
Integrative Health

The Advice This Doctor Gives To All Her Patients With MS

Selma Blair opened up about her MS diagnosis, so we asked an MS expert about her best tips.

#autoimmune
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
February 26 2019
Integrative Health

Your Complete Guide To Having The Healthiest Digestion Ever

What is gut health? A complete guide to digestion, the microbiome, and what can go wrong with gut health.

#gut health #digestion #microbiome #probiotics
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
October 26 2018
Food Trends
Functional Food
Mental Health

How This Woman Is Destigmatizing Mental Health In The Black Community

This lifestyle brand's new initiative is helping women of color break long-standing stigmas.

#social good #anxiety #depression
Wilma Mae Basta
August 31
Functional Food
Integrative Health

Can't Stop Picking At A Pimple? Here's The Perfect Solution

Why you should stop picking at your blemishes and why acne healing patches can help get your skin back on track.

#acne #inflammation #skin
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
January 22 2019
PAID CONTENT FOR Pacific Foods

Elimination Diet Too Intimidating? Give Up Just This One Food For Major Results

Not ready to do a deep dive into the elimination diet? Just ditch dairy for a major change.

#healthy recipes #wellness #vegan #dairy #healthy foods
Katie Lemons
August 22 2017
Integrative Health

Why Healthy People Are Often MORE Bloated

These so-called healthy foods might be the culprit.

#bloating #gut health #foods #healthy foods #food
Danielle Capalino, R.D., MPH
September 1 2017
Integrative Health
Functional Food
Integrative Health
Integrative Health

How To Balance A Fiery Personality, According To Ayurveda

Here's everything you need to know about this fiery dosha.

#stress #Ayurveda
Jessica Timmons
September 7
Integrative Health

7 Sneaky Foods That Could Be Causing Your Digestive Issues

As a functional medicine practitioner, I see that GI issues are some of the most common problems people face. Here are the foods that might be to...

#nutrition #digestion #health #microbiome #food
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
March 17 2016