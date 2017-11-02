5897 results for

Integrative Health

I Was Tired ALL The Time: Here's Exactly What I Did To Regain My Energy

How I went from lethargic and depressed to vibrant and full of energy.

#energy
Angela Watson Robertson, MBA
November 2 2017
PAID CONTENT FOR Nutiva

You're Only One Ingredient Away From The Perfect Breakfast

MCT oil is all the buzz—but what exactly is it?

#coffee #superfoods
mindbodygreen
March 27 2018
PAID CONTENT FOR Traditional Medicinals

What 4 Health Experts Are Doing To Prep For Winter Right Now

We asked our favorite health experts: What practices are you leaning into right now to prep for winter?

#tea #partner #immunity
Krista Soriano
October 11 2019
Recipes

These Vegan Smashed Sweet Potatoes Will Win Your Next Potluck

Fields Good Chicken takes the fall-inspired pair a step further.

#functional nutrition #easy meals #holiday
Jamie Schneider
November 21 2019
Recipes

These Brussels Sprouts Make The Perfect Keto-Friendly Thanksgiving Side

Think you don't like Brussels sprouts? This recipe will change your mind!

#easy meals #ketogenic #holiday
Lindsay Boyers
November 19 2019
Travel

A Minimalist’s Top Hacks For More Fulfilling Travel

Let this Maui minimalist show you the way.

#minimalism
Amie Tollefsrud
June 15 2017
Climate Change
Functional Food

Common Mistakes That Could Lead To 'Keto Crotch' & How To Avoid Them

Pro tip: You're probably not eating enough plants.

#ketogenic
Anna Cabeca, D.O.
August 11 2019
Functional Food

4 Natural Ayurvedic Solutions To Banish Gas & Bloating

After years of digestive disturbances, I finally healed with these all-natural, efficient home remedies.

#Ayurveda #digestion #health #spices
Ananta Ripa Ajmera
April 18 2016
Parenting

Sakara's Co-Founder On The Joy Of Pregnancy & The Secret She Wishes She Hadn't Kept

Plus, what she's most looking forward to about raising a daughter.

#pregnancy #motherhood
Leigh Weingus
March 21 2018
Climate Change

6 Things You Need To Know Today (August 17, 2018)

Including the Glacier National Park fires, U.S. life expectancy dips, and the latest research on weight loss.

#news #news roundup
Emma Loewe
August 17 2018
Integrative Health

4 Signs You're Eating Too Much Fiber (Yes, It Is Possible)

Let's talk: How many flaxseeds are too many flaxseeds?

#gut health #digestion
Eva Selhub, M.D.
June 12 2017
Healthy Weight

12 Habits Of People Who Reach & Maintain Their Ideal Weight

There are many reasons why people fail to lose weight, but instead of focusing on those who fail, let’s look into those who succeed.

#clean food #how to lose weight #wellness
Brian Syuki
November 6 2015
Personal Growth

The Secret To Avoiding Burnout? Try A Little Mindful Indulgence

Time to change your mindset on what it means to be a hard worker.

#sleep #stress
Perpetua Neo, DClinPsy
August 6 2019
Integrative Health
Healthy Weight

Why Food Restriction Won't Help You In The Long Run

Sure, giving yourself some structure can help you feel more in control. But healthy, sustainable weight loss comes from eating balanced and healthy...

#eating disorder #mindfulness #body image
Mary Anne Cohen, LCSW, BCD
July 22 2015
Recipes

This Banana Bread Recipe Has A Secret, Disease-Fighting Ingredient

Hint: It's an essential ingredient for a Mediterranean eating plan.

#dessert #functional nutrition #breakfast
Jonathan E. Aviv, M.D., FACS
November 8 2019
Functional Food
Recipes
Food Trends