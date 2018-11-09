5897 results for

Food Trends

Olivia Munn Swears This Food Is The Secret To Her Glowing Skin

Turns out, there's actually some science behind it.

#skin care #inflammation #Collagen
Liz Moody
November 9 2018
Food Trends
Recipes

7 Things Everyone Should Know About The Elimination Diet + How It Can Help You Heal

This protocol helped me uncover hidden food intolerances, overcome chronic fatigue, heal my gut, and improve my digestive and skin problems. But in my...

#health #healthy foods #food sensitivity
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
April 29 2016
Integrative Health

Have Acid Reflux? Here's Exactly What To Eat (And Avoid)

Could hidden acid reflux be causing inflammation in your body?

#inflammation #alkaline #health
Jonathan Aviv, M.D., FACS
March 1 2017

What To Eat For Glowing Skin This Summer: An RD Explains

I recommend these five key nutrients to get a brighter glow, beat blemishes, and keep your skin supple and smooth.

#nutrition #skin #healthy foods
Wendy Bazilian, DrPH, M.A., R.D.
June 15 2016
Functional Food
PAID CONTENT FOR Visit Sun Valley
PAID CONTENT FOR Ripple Foods

Feeling Stressed? 3 RD-Approved Tricks To Calm Down, Stat

You may not be able to change the weather or magically dissolve traffic, but these three tips will help you stay calm—no matter what.

#nutrition #happiness #protein #wellness #vegan
mindbodygreen
August 18 2017
Functional Food
Recipes

10 Healthy Fall Dinner Ideas That Can Be Made In 5 Minutes Or Less

Because eating healthy shouldn't be so hard!

#inflammation #easy meals
Liz Moody
October 29 2019
Meditation
Motivation
Travel
Functional Food
Mental Health
Integrative Health