Feeling Foggy & Fatigued? Here's How To Find Out If It's Your Thyroid

Hypothyroidism is often misdiagnosed; here's how to make sure you get the information you need from your doctor.

#healing #hormones #wellness
Elle Russ
November 25 2016
Integrative Health

7 Scientific Reasons You Should Listen To Your Heart (Not Your Brain)

And yet, haven’t we all felt moments when we were sure that joy, love, and appreciation emanated from our hearts?

#happiness #heart disease #personal growth #intuition
Joel Kahn, M.D.
December 16 2013
Beauty

The Holistic Beauty "DIY" To Try If You Like Instant Gratification

Revitalized, rejuvenated complexion, coming right up!

#skin care #skin
Lindsay Kellner
January 7 2019
Functional Food
Personal Growth

35 Unexpected Life Lessons I've Learned In 35 Years

Today is my birthday. It seems like a good time to reflect. I've had some amazing life experiences, but learning from these experiences has been...

#manifestation #happiness #abundance #self-awareness #self-care
Shannon Kaiser
March 11 2016
Food Trends
Integrative Health
Functional Food
Functional Food

The 9 Biggest Problems You'll Run Into When Trying To Quit Sugar (And How To Solve Each)

If you've tried to quit sugar and failed, you need to read this ASAP.

#sugar #sugar-free
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
April 18 2018
Functional Food

What This Preventive Cardiologist Eats In A Day On A Keto Diet

This cardiologist always starts his day with a cup of black coffee.

#Heart #salads #coffee #ketogenic
Abby Moore
January 28
Women's Health
Healthy Weight
Wellness Trends
Functional Food

Have You Been Feeling Anxious Lately? Here's What To Eat & Avoid

Here's what food to eat and what to avoid when you're feeling anxious.

#anxiety #stress #organic food
Caroline Muggia
April 24 2019
Functional Food

These Foods Stimulate Your Immune System

An excerpt from "Eat To Beat Disease," by Dr. William W. Li, including the best foods for boosting immune health.

#Herbs #immunity
William W. Li, M.D.
March 20 2019
Integrative Health
Functional Food

5 Ways Of Coping With Your Anxiety That Are Actually Making It Worse

Even if you don't identify with having an anxiety disorder, every person experiences anxiety at times. There's tons of advice out there on how to cope...

#anxiety #stress #happiness #personal growth #present
Megan Bruneau, M.A.
March 20 2014
Food Trends
PAID CONTENT FOR Lily's Sweets

How One Sweet-Toothed RDN Gave Her Pantry A Low-Sugar Makeover

The sweet treats I keep at home for healthier snacking.

#partner #dessert #sugar
Alexandra Aldeborgh
January 7