Self-Care & Self-Love Aren't The Same. Here's How To Have Both

I generally ask my new clients if they feel that they are taking care of themselves well. They often tell me they are, and because of this, they can't...

#love #personal growth #self-awareness #self-acceptance
Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
December 19 2014
Mental Health

How to Instantly Raise Your Happiness Level

What made us happy before the invention of television, fancy clothing, and the internet?

#relationships #happiness #gratitude #personal growth #spirituality
Kristen Hedges
September 15 2012
Personal Growth

I Wore A Bikini On Facebook Live & Got Body-Shamed. Here's How I Stayed Strong

"Would you put on a bathing suit, walk into a corporate office, stand under horrific fluorescent lighting, be filmed on a camera phone and broadcast...

#personal growth #body image #self-care #self-acceptance
Kate Eckman
August 9 2016

Why You Might Need More Salt (Yes, You Read That Right)

Giving in to those salt cravings once in a while may actually make you feel better.

#healing #salt #dehydration #food
Irene Ross
July 12 2013
Personal Growth
Recipes

Gluten-Free Recipe: Healthy Bean Burgers

I’m all about brain-healthy and waist-friendly living, but I love to eat delicious food too! These Healthy Brain Bean Burgers meet all my...

#avocado #gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #healthy foods #food
mindbodygreen
July 10 2013

10 Truths About Stress & Pregnancy

There are a lot of myths surrounding pregnancy. Women who carry weight only in front are having a girl. Eating fewer citrus foods before conception...

#stress #fertility #pregnancy #wellness #motherhood
Alice Domar, PhD
December 12 2014
Routines

5 HIIT Exercises To Wipe Out Stress

Even if the holidays don't stress you out, these moves can still help you burn off all those extra calories you're bound eat.

#stress #holidays #fitness
Krista Stryker, NSCA-CPT
December 11 2014

Let's Get #Healthie Together

One highlight of 2013 was the celebration of a not-so-new art form: the selfie. President Obama took one, the Oxford English Dictionary named it word...

#healing #fitness #inspiration #communication #creativity
Joel Kahn, M.D.
January 20 2014

Skip The Grains, Not The Treats This Holiday (With Recipes)

At a time when we most want to look and feel our best, we seem to do everything possible to ensure we don't.

#nutrition #food
William Davis, M.D.
December 10 2014
Integrative Health
Parenting

5 Ways Children Remind Us To Heal

Our children teach us something special about ourselves every day of the year, as the seasons, too, change and we grow.

#healing #relationships #parenting
Stephen Cowan, M.D.
December 9 2014
Recipes

6 Nourishing Recipes To Calm Inflammation & Heal Your Gut

If all disease begins in the gut, as Hippocrates once said, then so does healing.

#gut health #recipes #inflammation #healthy recipes #digestion
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
July 26 2016
Women's Health

What My Doctors Didn't Tell Me About Chronic Yeast Infections

I'm turning 25 next month, and I have already had at least 40 vaginal yeast infections.

#healing #disease #personal growth
Brandy Oswald
December 7 2014
Sex
Personal Growth

Why I Didn't Love My Body Until I Quit Being A Competitive Athlete

Quitting my college rowing team was a tough decision, but it helped me gain a lot of perspective.

#workout
Gabrielle Dell'Aquilo
July 25 2016
Functional Food

8 Best Anti-Aging Foods

Let's face it: no one wants to age.

#avocado #antioxidant #slideshows #beauty #aging
Hayley Hobson
July 5 2013

5 Things Healthy People Do Every Day Before Work

Adding five things to your day usually means taking more time out of it, right?

#stress #meditation #work #wellness #digestion
Meredith Nordhem
January 16 2014

Wild Foraged Garlic Biscuits Recipe

In one of the more recent episodes of SRO Conversations podcast, pro-forager Tama Matsuoka Wong tantalized us with some freshly foraged plants and...

#environmentalism #healthy recipes #healthy foods #food
Summer Rayne Oakes
July 4 2013