Green Detox Soup For Winter

This Green Detox soup will help keep you healthy during the winter months and is a great addition to your diet, especially if you find yourself...

Casey Jade
December 5 2014
Integrative Health

Veggie-Packed Super-Crunch Salad With Lemon Vinaigrette

Produce is coming into its peak season — indulge in nature’s finest offerings with this super-hydrating super crunch salad!

Karen Sheer
June 1 2015

Is Eating Red Meat Dangerous? A Cardiologist Explains

During my cardiology training in the 1980s, I remember Dr. William Roberts, a world renowned cardiac pathologist, pounding the desk saying, “We kill...

Joel Kahn, M.D.
April 16 2013

Is Red Wine REALLY Good For You? A Cardiologist Explains

Many people, myself included, count wine as one of the joys in life. Cabernet sauvignon, pinot noir, zinfandel, nebbiolo, sangiovese, cannonau … the...

Joel Kahn, M.D.
April 1 2014
Spirituality

What Your Zodiac Sign Says About Your Money: June 2017 Edition

It’s an airy month that’s all about socializing, rewiring our circuitry, changing up our perceptions, and discovering buried treasures in unexpected...

Bess Matassa, Ph.D.
May 29 2017
Integrative Health

7 Ways To Combat Cravings Mindfully

Cravings are clues for what your body, mind and soul are seeking.

Lesh Karan
April 16 2013

Is There Such A Thing As Too Much Good Fat?

Olive oil has become a universal sign of fine dining. The waiter brings a basket of freshly baked bread, places a dish on the table, and with a...

Joel Kahn, M.D.
March 4 2014
Women's Health
Functional Food
Recipes

An Exfoliating & Moisturizing DIY Treatment For A Dry Scalp

A healthy scalp encourages strong hair growth for years. But when your scalp is unhealthy, it can be dry, itchy and bad for the health of your hair....

Josh Rosebrook
May 27 2015
Why I Try To Include Hemp Seeds At Every Meal (And Why You Should, Too)

With 10 grams of protein in just 3 tablespoons, plus healthy omega-3 and -6 fats, hemp seeds are a delicious + convenient nutritional powerhouse.

Rachael DeVaux, R.D.
May 23 2017

5 Reasons You're Not Quitting The Job You Hate (And Why You Should Take The Leap)

Why do you stay, when every single cell in your body screams with frustration at your work? When you absolutely hate your job? Here are five reasons...

Luca Sofia C. Engen
May 23 2017
Functional Food

6 Natural Ways To Improve Your Digestion

Digestive problems may also negatively affect your body’s ability to absorb nutrients from the food you eat.

Margaret Wertheim, R.D.
May 7 2013

Why I Create Green Juice For Love

Recently, one of my dear private students had her much-anticipated baby, which turned out to be a girl. This was kind of a big deal. My student...

Rebecca Butler
April 12 2013

Tom Colicchio On GMOs, Staying Healthy & School Lunch

Tom Colicciho weighs in on his favorite tricks to stay healthy, GMOs, and more.

Jason Wachob
February 22 2016

The Best Weight Loss Advice You Can Use This Year

If your 2014 goals included weight loss plans, how did you define them? Was it to lose 2, 20 or 200 pounds, followed by exercise more and eat less of...

Dana James, M.S., CNS, CDN
January 4 2014
Recipes

Parsnip & Kale Tuscan Soup

It's perfect for anyone looking for a healthy soup in fall and winter.

Sonnet Lauberth
November 9 2013