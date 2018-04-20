6045 results for
A Look Inside The California Water Crisis That Nobody's Talking About
It's time we all accept that water is not a renewable resource.
Why You Should Practice Breathing Through Your Nose (And Not Your Mouth)
We all remember Mom telling us to chew our food slowly. Why? Because it promotes proper digestion by allowing the digestive enzymes in the saliva to...
5 Unusual Nutrient-Dense Foods To Support Optimum Health
To support vibrant health, it’s wise to choose foods that have a high nutrient density.
Is Muesli Really A Healthy Breakfast Option?
Do you know what it is and whether it's actually good for you?
22 Life-Changing Wellness Books To Read This Summer
Check out our editors' picks for books to inspire your most satisfying summer yet.
10 Signs You’re Being Bullied At Work + What To Do About It
Is it possible that you have been a target?
11 Detox Juice Recipes To Drink Yourself Clean
Juice can be a healthy—and delicious—way to start your day.
8 Things That Happened After I Meditated For 100 Days
I meditated every day first thing in the morning without taking a day off for the entire duration.
10 Things NOT to Do in Bikram Yoga
Here's what I've learned.
How To Let Go Of The Past & Heal A Broken Heart
For many years, I was a guarded chick. I always wore black, and although I blended right in with other NYC women, it also reflected my stoicism. I ran...
Birth Control Side Effects? Here's Your Expert Guide
For any woman who's ever taken hormonal birth control.
8 Feng Shui Ways To Let Go Of The Stuff That's Holding You Back
I love the idea of letting go of things, but… how, actually, do you “let go” of things?
A Spring Detox For Real (Occasionally Imperfect) People
Detoxing doesn’t have to be all or nothing.
Whole Wheat vs. Sprouted Grain Bread
It's common knowledge that whole wheat bread is healthier than white bread. But what about sprouted grains? And what is sprouted grain bread, anyway?
How I Used Ayurvedic Beauty Practices To Heal My Chronic Inflammation
Get glowing from the inside out.
Healthy Takes On 3 Classic Comfort Foods
Typically comfort foods have a high carbohydrate content that triggers the release of serotonin in our brains that makes us feel warm and fuzzy....
5 Tips for Getting Back into a Healthy Fall Rhythm
Putting summer behind us.
Why I've Packed My Husband's Lunch For 15 Years
In response to all the inquiries and quizzical head tilts, I’ve had to do my own bit of soul searching to come up with the real answers.
8 Reasons You Should Eat Chaga Mushroom
It's is the heavyweight champion of all antioxidants.
7 Health Benefits Of Quinoa, The Nutrient-Dense, Gluten-Free Seed
There are more than 120 varieties of this Incan superfood!