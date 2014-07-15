6045 results for
Have Autoimmune Disease? Here's What Could Be Wrong
Autoimmune conditions have exploded to epidemic proportions over the last few decades, affecting an estimated 50 million Americans. To put that in...
6 Women With Awesome Hair On Their No-Heat, Air-Drying Techniques
With all different hair types and lengths, to boot.
I Was A Hoarder. Here's How I Cleaned Out My Home, Lost Over 100 Pounds & Changed My Life
I hadn’t let anyone into my house in nine years.
Why Going Gluten Free Can Be Unhealthy
Gluten free has gone mainstream. The multibillion dollar gluten-free food industry has exploded over the last few years, to the point that you now can...
Meet The Woman Behind The Matcha Obsession + Her Go-To Smoothie Recipe
Matcha is having a moment.
Don't Get Married Until You Can Answer These 40 Questions
If you’re single and you want a partner, you’ve probably spent a lot of time thinking about what you want — mentally, emotionally, spiritually. Are...
5 All-Natural Treatments For Kitchen Burns
I cook A LOT. And I know a lot more of you are cooking at home these days, too, because it's healthier and less expensive, to eat at home. It's also...
Look Your Best Naturally: A Plastic Surgeon Shares Her 5 Top Tips
Whether you're in your 30s or your 70s, we've all had days when we look and feel tired, haggard, or upset. As a plastic surgeon, I can attest to the...
This Oceanic Superfood Is Everywhere, But Is It Actually Good For You?
Is the unicorn latte as healthy as it is trendy?
7 Ways To Soothe Stress & Anxiety (That Have Nothing To Do With Food)
Answer this question: When you've had a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad day, what's the first thing you do?
27 Simple Ways To Recharge Your Batteries
When you feel your best, you'll do your best. Start carving out personal time to recharge and you'll be surprised to find you accomplish more work...
Why I Didn't Breastfeed My Kids & What I Wish Moms Knew
Even though formula-feeding was the right choice for me, I find there’s still a lot of unnecessary shaming around this decision.
What I've Learned From 3 Miscarriages In 9 Months
It has been a struggle to come to terms with these losses, losses of the potential for life.
6 Subtle Signs Your Relationship Is Becoming Abusive
If you think you might be in an abusive relationship, you can get help. Don’t suffer in silence.
MindBodyGREEN Mountain Shake Recipe!
This drink is decadent... like having dessert for breakfast with all the nutrients to get you going and wake you up!
Why I Do Yoga: 8 Yogis Share How Their Practice Changed Their Lives
We are in this together.
Easy Tips To Improve The Air Quality In Your Home
Did you know that people in industrialized countries spend as much as 90% of their time indoors? We work, study, eat, drink, and sleep in enclosed...
13 Dating Mistakes Everyone Makes & How To Avoid Them
Dating is rarely “easy,” but sometimes we make it harder than it needs to be. Here are 13 mistakes people make when looking for love:
10 Tips To Actually Achieve Your Dreams Next Year
It's almost the new year, and we’re all looking to work on ourselves somehow.
11 Things You Think Are Improving Your Life (But Are Actually F*cking It Up)
What we really need to be happier is less.