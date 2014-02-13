6045 results for
10 Reasons Why Everyone Needs Probiotics
Probiotics ... How do we love thee? Let us count the ways!
Why "Vitamin L" Is The Best Way To Prevent Aging
The headlines grab our attention. A new vitamin, superfood, pose, exercise equipment, or workout that promises to restore our vitality and youth. In...
The New Reasons To Avoid Phthalates + How To Limit Your Exposure
Recently, there's been a lot of research focused on our exposure to phthalates. Here are five of the most important findings you should know...
How To Encourage Your Partner To Live A Healthy Lifestyle When It's The Last Thing They Want To Do
There's a LOT you can do.
How To Create A Happy Home, According To Neuroscience
Craft a space that speaks to your 30 (yes, 30) senses.
I Went To One Of The Country's Least Healthy Cities — And Turned It Into A Personal Wellness Retreat
You can still be a saint in the city of sin.
Why Greens Are Good For Your Sex Life: A Cardiologist Explains
I may be guilty of overemphasizing the circulatory system, but sexual arousal is a vascular event: More blood, more fun; less blood flow, less fun.
The Energy Orgasm: How To Orgasm Without Any Touch Whatsoever
Tap into tantric sex's no-touch pleasures.
All You Need To Know About Eating Sea Vegetables
Classified as marine algae, seaweeds are chlorophyll- containing plants without true stems, roots, or leaves that live in the sea or brackish water,...
10 Signs You Have Chronic Inflammation
Chronic inflammation, which occurs when your immune system gets set permanently to “on," is associated with many modern diseases. Here's how to tell...
What I Learned From Dinner With An International Vegan Hero
I became plant based in 1987 after reading John Robbins' Diet for a New America. I had also been persuaded by the massive data on the impact of a...
Kristian Henderson On Supporting Clean, Black-Owned Brands
"Think about how things that are touching a lot of your body are going to be absorbed into your skin."
The Perfect Breakfast: Coconut-Vanilla Granola
This one goes out to all the people who like to know exactly what they're putting in their bodies.
5 Radical Life Lessons I Learned From People Over 80
Aging can be an asset, rather than a liability—as long as we make choices today that set us up for vitality in the future. Here are a few hints on how...
Should Women Quit Caffeine? This Hormone Expert Says Coffee & Hormones Don't Mix
Yes, research shows there may be some benefits to drinking coffee. But I believe that the risks for women with active hormone issues—like PMS, PCOS,...
Experiencing Gluten Reactions? Your Body Might Confuse Cross Reactive Foods
What gives?
What Shaving My Head Taught Me About Acceptance & True Self-Love
"The day I shaved my head was one of the most uncomfortable, and liberating, days of my life."
Chewy Chocolate Brownie You Can Definitely Eat For Breakfast
Brownies you can definitely eat for breakfast
Are You Taking Too Many Supplements? Here's Where To Draw The Line
Constructing an effective—yet manageable—supplement routine is more of an art than a science.
Homemade Toothpaste With Peppermint & Coconut Oil
Whenever we brush our teeth we absorb the ingredients in the toothpaste. We should think twice about absorbing what is in regular toothpaste. What is...