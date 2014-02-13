6045 results for

PAID CONTENT FOR KeVita

10 Reasons Why Everyone Needs Probiotics

Probiotics ... How do we love thee? Let us count the ways!

#digestion #cleanse #detox #partnered posts #microbiome
mindbodygreen
February 13 2014

Why "Vitamin L" Is The Best Way To Prevent Aging

The headlines grab our attention. A new vitamin, superfood, pose, exercise equipment, or workout that promises to restore our vitality and youth. In...

#supplements #study #heart disease #meditation #wellness
Joel Kahn, M.D.
February 14 2015

The New Reasons To Avoid Phthalates + How To Limit Your Exposure

Recently, there's been a lot of research focused on our exposure to phthalates. Here are five of the most important findings you should know...

#toxic #hormones #health #toxins at home #organic
Joel Kahn, M.D.
May 3 2016
Love
Nature

How To Create A Happy Home, According To Neuroscience

Craft a space that speaks to your 30 (yes, 30) senses.

#environmentalism #plants
Emma Loewe
May 4 2018
Travel
Sex

Why Greens Are Good For Your Sex Life: A Cardiologist Explains

I may be guilty of overemphasizing the circulatory system, but sexual arousal is a vascular event: More blood, more fun; less blood flow, less fun.

#sex #kale
Joel Kahn, M.D.
March 28 2013
Sex

All You Need To Know About Eating Sea Vegetables

Classified as marine algae, seaweeds are chlorophyll- containing plants without true stems, roots, or leaves that live in the sea or brackish water,...

#food
Margaret M. Wittenberg
July 3 2013
Integrative Health

10 Signs You Have Chronic Inflammation

Chronic inflammation, which occurs when your immune system gets set permanently to “on," is associated with many modern diseases. Here's how to tell...

#healing #inflammation #health
Kellyann Petrucci, M.S., N.D.
April 29 2016

What I Learned From Dinner With An International Vegan Hero

I became plant based in 1987 after reading John Robbins' Diet for a New America. I had also been persuaded by the massive data on the impact of a...

#dogs #personal growth #vegan
Joel Kahn, M.D.
February 7 2014
Social Good

Kristian Henderson On Supporting Clean, Black-Owned Brands

"Think about how things that are touching a lot of your body are going to be absorbed into your skin."

#makinghistory
Adaeze Elechi
January 4

The Perfect Breakfast: Coconut-Vanilla Granola

This one goes out to all the people who like to know exactly what they're putting in their bodies.

#healthy recipes #healthy foods #food #vegan recipes
Molly Patrick
February 20 2014
Personal Growth

5 Radical Life Lessons I Learned From People Over 80

Aging can be an asset, rather than a liability—as long as we make choices today that set us up for vitality in the future. Here are a few hints on how...

#anxiety #healing #friendship #productivity #happiness
Christine Hassler
April 20 2016
Food Trends

Should Women Quit Caffeine? This Hormone Expert Says Coffee & Hormones Don't Mix

Yes, research shows there may be some benefits to drinking coffee. But I believe that the risks for women with active hormone issues—like PMS, PCOS,...

#caffeine #hormones #coffee #health
Alisa Vitti
April 19 2016
Integrative Health
Spirituality

What Shaving My Head Taught Me About Acceptance & True Self-Love

"The day I shaved my head was one of the most uncomfortable, and liberating, days of my life."

#autoimmune #gratitude #Journey
Susy Schieffelin, RYT-500
December 27 2019
Integrative Health

Are You Taking Too Many Supplements? Here's Where To Draw The Line

Constructing an effective—yet manageable—supplement routine is more of an art than a science.

#supplements
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
April 14 2018

Homemade Toothpaste With Peppermint & Coconut Oil

Whenever we brush our teeth we absorb the ingredients in the toothpaste. We should think twice about absorbing what is in regular toothpaste. What is...

#toxic #beauty #wellness
Liana Werner-Gray
March 16 2015