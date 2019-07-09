6045 results for

Home

Here's The Perfect Houseplant For You, Based On Your Home's Size & Light

Plus, a guide to choosing the right plant based on your space and lifestyle.

#plants
Summer Rayne Oakes
July 9 2019
Functional Food

When I Dip, You Dip, We Dip: The Best Dips For Any Summer Spread

Including a turmeric hummus and the bean dip that has the whole wellness world buzzing.

#protein #snacks
Liz Moody
July 9 2019
Food Trends

The One Food Meghan Markle Gave Up For Glowing Skin

You'll also want to steal her (mbg doctor approved!) go-to breakfast.

#skin care #inflammation #gluten-free
Liz Moody
December 7 2017
Integrative Health
Food Trends
Recipes

These Were The Best Gut-Healing Recipes Of 2017

Probiotic tonics, prebiotic soups, and so much more!

#gut health
Liz Moody
December 5 2017
Integrative Health
Functional Food

9 Nutrients You Need For Great Sleep + How To Get More Of 'Em

There are many factors that can influence a great night's sleep—but one of the most important is eating right. Here's what research shows about the...

#sleep #nutrition #health #healthy foods #sleeping
Shawn Stevenson
March 15 2016

Get Glowing! 3 Musts For Healthy Skin (No Products Required)

Your skin really is an expression of what’s happening inside your body, so it’s no surprise that what you put in it will be reflected on the outside....

#gluten #beauty #food as medicine #diy beauty #skin
Jessica Sepel
July 5 2015

15 Hormone-Healthy Foods I Always Keep In My Fridge

I subscribe to one specific way of eating, and I wholeheartedly believe it’s a universal way to help address the full spectrum of hormonal chaos. To...

#nutrition #hormones #health #healthy foods
Alisa Vitti
March 14 2016
Off-the-Grid

An Hour-By-Hour Breakdown Of My Green(er) Morning Routine

Because when it comes to the health of our planet, we could all use a wake-up call.

#gratitude #environmentalism #coffee
Bonnie Culbertson
June 30 2019
Recovery
Recipes
Personal Growth

Why Holistic Facials Should Be Part Of Your Self-Care Practice

Most people in the beauty industry are only beginning to realize ...

#holistic healing #beauty #skin
Tammy Fender
April 16 2016
Integrative Health

How to Know if Your Fire Element Is Out of Balance

It is the time of year when the fire element takes center stage, and acupuncture treatments focus on balancing this element.

#love #healing #relationships #mind body connection #sex
Kate Sciolino, LAc
June 21 2012
Personal Growth

7 Signs You're A Highly Sensitive Person (And How To Keep It From Holding You Back)

Do you take being hangry do a whole new level? You might be able to attribute it to this.

#anxiety #stress #happiness #personal growth #self-awareness
Luis Congdon
September 28 2017

What The News Media Got Wrong About 'The Chocolate Hoax'

Earlier this spring, science journalist John Bohannon set out to show how easily shoddy nutritional studies can make their way into the media.

#weight loss #chocolate
Will Clower, PhD
July 2 2015
Recipes

This Magically Gluten-Free Lasagna Is The Perfect Comforting Holiday Dish

You won't miss the pasta in this lasagna. Promise.

#recipes #plant-based
Melissa Hemsley
December 14 2016

4 Guaranteed Benefits Of Going On A Sugar Detox

The start of a New Year is a perfect opportunity to start afresh, which is as good a reason as any to do another round of a Sugar Detox. After...

#nutrition #detox #sugar #food
Summer Rayne Oakes
January 7 2015