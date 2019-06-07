5897 results for

Food Trends

Can't Find The Ingredient You Need? Here Are Some Common Alternatives

You'll be all set next time you're in a pinch!

#coconut oil
Nealy Fischer
June 7 2019

Heck, Yes: Vegan Avocado Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream

Six ingredients to creamy, vegan ice cream (no cashews required!).

#recipes #dessert #healthy recipes #food #vegan recipes
Virpi Mikkonen
May 16 2016

Not Into Kale? This Recipe Might Change Your Mind

We all know kale is an amazing nutrient dense vegetable. However, I've often heard people say that its bitter taste and hard, chewy texture makes it...

#healthy recipes #vegan #healthy foods #kale #food
Binny Liu
October 8 2014
Personal Growth
PAID CONTENT FOR Renew Life

But Really, Though — What's The Big Difference Between Women's & Men's Probiotic Formulas?

3 Big Reasons A Women’s Probiotic Formula Is Definitely Worth It

#partner
Krista Soriano
June 5 2019
Mental Health
Meditation

Feeling Overwhelmed? Try This Simple Relaxing Exercise

You can do this anywhere, anytime for a greater sense of calm.

#breath
Sarah Bowen
June 3 2019
PAID CONTENT FOR Vitamix

The 9 Best Ever Gifts For Foodie Dads

Shop this gift guide for the ultimate Father's Day gift.

#partner #gift guide #holiday
Krista Soriano
June 3 2019
Personal Growth

Why Holistic Facials Should Be Part Of Your Self-Care Practice

Most people in the beauty industry are only beginning to realize ...

#holistic healing #beauty #skin
Tammy Fender
April 16 2016
Recipes

The Only Juice You Need To Boost Gut Health

Eating (and drinking) a diet rich in fresh fruits and vegetables feeds good gut bacteria and helps them thrive.

#recipes #food as medicine #juice recipes #juice #food
Olivia Budgen
May 13 2016
PAID CONTENT FOR Flora Health

5 Super Minerals Your Body Craves For Healthier Skin

Let's talk about the minerals that make you look and feel a whole lot healthier.

#supplements #hair #partner #skin care #Collagen
mindbodygreen
June 1 2019
Recipes
Climate Change

The Future Of Healthy Restaurants In America (Can We Do It?)

Celebrity chefs Amanda Freitag and John DeLucie speak with United States Healthful Food Council founder Lawrence Williams, about the future of healthy...

#health #food
mindbodygreen
June 17 2014
Recipes
Spirituality

Breakfast In A Jar: 4 Delicious Recipes To Start Your Day Right

I always have breakfast and I encourage my clients to do so as well. When breakfast at home is a challenge, make it easy to take on the road, instead...

#gluten-free recipe #wellness #vegetarian #vegan #breakfast
Jeanette Bronée
September 24 2014
Recipes

This Magically Gluten-Free Lasagna Is The Perfect Comforting Holiday Dish

You won't miss the pasta in this lasagna. Promise.

#recipes #plant-based
Melissa Hemsley
December 14 2016