5998 results for

If You Only Do 10 Yoga Poses, Do These

Just a few minutes with a couple of postures can be incredibly powerful.

#flexibility
Travis Eliot
December 12 2013
Integrative Health

'Itchy Gut' Is A Real Thing. Here's How To Know If You Have It

New study explains "itchy gut" symptoms are caused by the same receptors that cause itchy skin.

#news #gut health
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
October 17 2019
Functional Food

Why You Don't Need To Diet For Lasting Weight Loss

Do you hate dieting? It may surprise you to know that dieting is not a tried-and-true way to lose weight and keep it off. In my experience, it's a...

#wellness #weight loss #food
Khandee Ahnaimugan, M.A., M.D.
October 27 2014

5 Ways Yoga Helped Me Beat Anorexia

To give you an idea of how sick I was I will share with you a poem I wrote while in the throes of severe anorexia. The poem is fairly long and I wrote...

#healing #beauty #mindfulness #yogis #abundance
Jennifer Pastiloff
June 25 2012
Personal Growth

The Elimination Diet I Recommend For Optimal Health

In functional medicine, the elimination diet is seen as the gold standard for uncovering hidden food intolerances, healing the gut, bringing...

#health #healthy foods #food sensitivity
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
March 16 2016
PAID CONTENT FOR Amy MD Wellness

8 Things I Do Every Day To Keep My Hormones Balanced: A Doctor Explains

Intermittent fasting, adaptogenic supplements, and blue light-blocking glasses are just three pro tips this integrative M.D. shares as part of her...

#supplements #Ayurveda #balance #happiness #hormones
Amy Shah, M.D.
October 6 2016
PAID CONTENT FOR Essentia Natural Memory Foam Mattress
Quick & Ridiculously Delicious Clean Eating Snack: Coconut Brownie Bites

These are gluten-free, require only six ingredients, and take less than fifteen minutes to throw together.

#vegan #gluten-free
Abigail Hopkins, R.N.
November 28 2015
This Pad Thai Salad Is A Lighter Version Of The Takeout Classic

A light, colorful version of a Thai takeout classic.

#functional nutrition
Jamie Schneider
October 2 2019

11 Signs You Have A Healthy Relationship With Food

When I was sick, tired and overweight, I felt like food was my enemy. But, as I started on my healing journey, I discovered that I had the power to...

#nutrition #personal growth #healthy foods #food
Katrina Love Senn
July 14 2014
Integrative Health

5 Things You Need To Know Today (August 7, 2018)

All the wellness news you need to know today, including a huge almond milk recall, peppers saving grasslands, and the pH of your brain.

#sleep #supplements #inflammation #news roundup #essential oils
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
August 7 2018

Why Healthy People Are Often MORE Bloated

These so-called healthy foods might be the culprit.

#bloating #gut health #foods #healthy foods #food
Danielle Capalino, R.D., MPH
September 1 2017