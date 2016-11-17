5998 results for
You're Invited To The Ultimate Plant-Based Thanksgiving
You're cordially invited.
Simple Ways To Invest In Your Health For Total #Wellth
The 5 inexpensive ways to maximize health on a budget.
It's Latte Season! Here Are 3 Caffeine-Free Ones You Can Make In A Blender
They take less than 5 minutes each.
If You Only Do 10 Yoga Poses, Do These
Just a few minutes with a couple of postures can be incredibly powerful.
The Vegan + Kosher Chocolate Chip Cookies That Will Win Passover
A treat everyone can enjoy.
'Itchy Gut' Is A Real Thing. Here's How To Know If You Have It
New study explains "itchy gut" symptoms are caused by the same receptors that cause itchy skin.
What I Eat In A Typical Day: The Founder Of Barre3 Tells All
Following a day in the life through food.
Why You Don't Need To Diet For Lasting Weight Loss
Do you hate dieting? It may surprise you to know that dieting is not a tried-and-true way to lose weight and keep it off. In my experience, it's a...
5 Ways Yoga Helped Me Beat Anorexia
To give you an idea of how sick I was I will share with you a poem I wrote while in the throes of severe anorexia. The poem is fairly long and I wrote...
A Neurologist Explains How She Turns Stress & Anxiety Into Success
Sometimes stress isn't such a bad thing.
The Elimination Diet I Recommend For Optimal Health
In functional medicine, the elimination diet is seen as the gold standard for uncovering hidden food intolerances, healing the gut, bringing...
8 Things I Do Every Day To Keep My Hormones Balanced: A Doctor Explains
Intermittent fasting, adaptogenic supplements, and blue light-blocking glasses are just three pro tips this integrative M.D. shares as part of her...
12 Go-To Weeknight Dinners You Need In Your Life, According To Wellness Influencers
Take a cue from the pros.
The Sneaky Way You’re Sabotaging Your Clean Life (And How To Fix It)
Are you really living as cleanly as you think?
Quick & Ridiculously Delicious Clean Eating Snack: Coconut Brownie Bites
These are gluten-free, require only six ingredients, and take less than fifteen minutes to throw together.
This Pad Thai Salad Is A Lighter Version Of The Takeout Classic
A light, colorful version of a Thai takeout classic.
11 Signs You Have A Healthy Relationship With Food
When I was sick, tired and overweight, I felt like food was my enemy. But, as I started on my healing journey, I discovered that I had the power to...
5 Things You Need To Know Today (August 7, 2018)
All the wellness news you need to know today, including a huge almond milk recall, peppers saving grasslands, and the pH of your brain.
Deliciously Ella's Favorite 6-Ingredient Vegan Chocolate Cake Recipe
This plant-based chocolate cake is genius.
Why Healthy People Are Often MORE Bloated
These so-called healthy foods might be the culprit.