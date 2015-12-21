5998 results for

I Was On 116 Diets. Here's How I Finally Lost 60 Pounds Without Trying

I was sitting on my couch every night battling the urge to dive into a gallon of ice cream.

Jennifer Hand
December 21 2015
A Nutritionist's Guide To ACTUALLY Planning Your Meals For The Week

Here is my guide to healthy food planning, to make it as simple as possible for you.

Mandy King, CNP
November 29 2015

What People Who Live The Longest All Have In Common

Want to live to 100? Dr. Joel Kahn explains what the Blue Zones, or areas of the world where people live the longest, can teach us about staying...

Joel Kahn, M.D.
April 27 2016
7 Tricks I Use To Get Amazing Sleep (Even As A Pregnant Mom)

I've found some tried-and-true recipes for getting the best sleep I possibly can — despite having a toddler and being pregnant with twins.

Kristin McGee
August 14 2016
5 Health-Backed Reasons You Shouldn't Feel Guilty About Eating Pasta

Sign us up for reasons to pile on the pasta! Meals starring spaghetti and its siblings provide a dose of fiber, lean plant-based protein, and vitamins...

mindbodygreen
April 13 2016
Recipes

This Super-Powered Breakfast Releases Feel-Good Brain Chemicals

Woke up on the wrong side of the bed? Eat this and feel better instantly.

Jessica Cording, M.S., R.D., CDN
November 29 2017
7 Foods and Nutrients That Make You Feel Frisky

7 foods proven to make you feel frisky.

Anna Cabeca, D.O.
September 7 2019

9 Foods To Eat If You Want To Quit Sugar For Good

Once I shifted the focus to what I could *add* to my diet — not what was taken away — my sweet tooth was much easier to kick. Here are the foods that...

Katie Haines
August 9 2016

Don't Take Anything Personally

All four of Don Miguel Ruiz’s agreements seem simple, but in practice they’re quite challenging. They all require resolute self-awareness and...

Dani Marie Robinson
February 26 2013
The Crazy Hack That Will Ripen Your Avocado In Just 10 Minutes

Because you need your avocado toast fix right this instant.

Emi Boscamp
May 10 2016
7 Things I Learned From My 150-Pound Weight Loss

No. 1: It helps to have a companion.

Eric O’Grey
October 12 2017
Confused By What You Should Eat? Study Says There's Probably A Reason Why

Changing study goals and limited funding are making it harder to get results.

Eliza Sullivan
November 15 2019