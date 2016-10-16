4184 results for

5 Daily Detoxifying Rituals To Add To Your Self-Care Routine

Five little rituals borrowed from Ayurveda that you can use every day.

#Ayurveda #detox #self-care
Paola Susin
October 16 2016
Beauty

Eczema On The Face: How To Care For Your Skin Naturally

When we think about inflammatory skin conditions, acne tends to be top of mind. But eczema should be right up there, too.

#skin care #inflammation
Alexandra Engler
October 26 2019
Beauty

Smooth Hair Here: 12 Of The Best Frizz-Taming Tools

Because products can't do it all.

#hair
Alexandra Engler
September 6 2019
Beauty
Beauty
Beauty
Beauty
Beauty
Beauty

How To Do A Salon-Grade Manicure At Home: A Step-By-Step Guide

On the list of things we've had to table due to the ongoing COVID-19 quarantine? Manicures.

#skin care
Alexandra Engler
April 27
Beauty

The Truth About Sensitive vs. Sensitized Skin + What To Do About It

Many people claim to have sensitive skin; here, we explain what it is and what to do about it.

#skin care #inflammation
Alexandra Engler
May 6 2019
Beauty

How To Nail The "No Makeup Look": 6 Easy Steps For An Effortless Glow

This effortless glow takes some skill to truly get right. 

#makeup #skin care
Jamie Schneider
July 22
Beauty
Beauty

6 Women With Awesome Hair On Their No-Heat, Air-Drying Techniques

With all different hair types and lengths, to boot.

#hair
Lindsay Kellner
April 28 2019
Beauty

So You're Traveling? The Best Multipurpose Products For Hair & Skin

Make the most of your routine, without taking up too much space in your luggage.

#makeup #hair #skin care
Alexandra Engler
June 30 2019
Beauty
Beauty
Beauty
Beauty
Beauty

17 Of The Best Natural & Nontoxic Eyeliners For Any Occasion

You can even pull off a cat-eye flick.

#makeup
Alexandra Engler
June 10 2019
Beauty

Why This Little Area On The Face Always Gets Dry & Red + How To Fix It

There are a few areas of skin that tend to get drier faster than others: knuckles, elbows, corners of the mouth, and—you guessed it—the nose.

#skin care #inflammation
Alexandra Engler
August 18