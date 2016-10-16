4184 results for
5 Daily Detoxifying Rituals To Add To Your Self-Care Routine
Five little rituals borrowed from Ayurveda that you can use every day.
Eczema On The Face: How To Care For Your Skin Naturally
When we think about inflammatory skin conditions, acne tends to be top of mind. But eczema should be right up there, too.
Smooth Hair Here: 12 Of The Best Frizz-Taming Tools
Because products can't do it all.
Have A Day, Week, Or Month? 3 Plans To Get Glowing Skin, From A Top Esthetician
How to be first-date or red-carpet-ready on a timeline.
No-Rinse Shampoos Are More Than Dry Shampoos: Here Are The Pros & Cons
Do they give you clean hair?
This DIY Body Scrub Takes Minutes To Make + 3 Ways To Spice It Up
DIY newbies, this one's for you.
Our 7 Fave Root Touch-Ups To Keep You Looking & Feeling Salon-Fresh
Roots, begone!
Brows Thin & Gray As You Get Older: These 9 Tips Can Keep Them Looking Youthful
A variety of ways to enhance your brows.
How To Do A Salon-Grade Manicure At Home: A Step-By-Step Guide
On the list of things we've had to table due to the ongoing COVID-19 quarantine? Manicures.
The Truth About Sensitive vs. Sensitized Skin + What To Do About It
Many people claim to have sensitive skin; here, we explain what it is and what to do about it.
How To Nail The "No Makeup Look": 6 Easy Steps For An Effortless Glow
This effortless glow takes some skill to truly get right.
How To Get Softer, Fuller Lips The Natural Way
It only takes a minute.
6 Women With Awesome Hair On Their No-Heat, Air-Drying Techniques
With all different hair types and lengths, to boot.
So You're Traveling? The Best Multipurpose Products For Hair & Skin
Make the most of your routine, without taking up too much space in your luggage.
The 6 Best Vegan Makeup Brushes You Need In Your Arsenal
Makeup and animal fans, rejoice.
So Sleep Wrinkles Are A Thing: Here's What It Says About Your Skin
Here's the skinny on sleep wrinkles.
Hair Porosity Matters — Here's How To Test Yours With One Easy Trick
It's called the "water test."
I Tried Charcoal Toothpaste For Two Weeks & It Definitely Whitened My Teeth
However, I won't use it forever. Here's why.
17 Of The Best Natural & Nontoxic Eyeliners For Any Occasion
You can even pull off a cat-eye flick.
Why This Little Area On The Face Always Gets Dry & Red + How To Fix It
There are a few areas of skin that tend to get drier faster than others: knuckles, elbows, corners of the mouth, and—you guessed it—the nose.