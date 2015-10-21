4213 results for

Butter, Bulletproof & Beyond

Dave Asprey, the successful biohacker and entrepreneur behind Bulletproof Coffee, shares what he discovered after years of research into hacking his...

#nutrition #personal growth #food
mindbodygreen
October 21 2015
What Self-Loving People Do Differently

I used to look at people who were successful, healthy and happy, wondering, "What's their secret? Why can't I do that?"

#happiness #personal growth #communication #self-acceptance
Vironika Tugaleva
December 4 2014

2-Day Clean Eating Plan To Reboot Between The Holidays

Here's a delicious 2-day meal plan with easy-to-make recipes that will help you reset after the holiday.

#gluten-free recipe #holidays #healthy recipes #vegan #detox
Ilene Godofsky
December 2 2014
3 Signs You’re Aging Too Fast + How Your Diet Can Help Slow It Down

Getting older often gets a bad rap — particularly for women.

#hormones #aging
Alisa Vitti
October 14 2015
Heal Your Gut With This Simple Bone Broth Recipe

Bone broth was the superfood that never made it on the list of superfoods — until recently.

#soup #healthy recipes #wellness #healthy foods #microbiome
mindbodygreen
December 1 2015

Peace Out, Negative Energy. How You Can Organize Your Home For Well-Being

The trick is combining biophilic design and feng shui for maximum good vibes.

#nature #home designs #green living
Maureen K. Calamia
February 15 2017
Do You Have Toxic Family Members? Here Are Some Ways To Deal With Them

Family relationships are complicated, and every situation is different.

#stress #toxic relationships
Sherrie Campbell, Ph.D.
April 28 2019
3 Doctor-Recommended Gut-Healing Dinners

Plus, the gut-healing foods he recommends including in every meal.

#gut health #inflammation #digestion
Vincent M. Pedre, M.D.
November 18 2017

Why The Secret To Getting Healthy Starts With Your Lymph

With the start of the New Year, it seems new health goals and resolutions are just a given. If you've got some new health initiatives on the table or...

#Ayurveda #cleanse #immunity #detox
Melissa Schollaert
December 31 2013

This Savory Plant-Based Cake Will Be A Game-Changer At Your Next Birthday Party

Because it's still a party even if the cake isn't sweet.

#recipes #plant-based
Tess Panzer
January 28 2017
How To Save $2,000 A Year By Cooking

What would you do right now if you had extra $2000 in your pocket?

#green living #sustainability #food
Summer Rayne Oakes
November 13 2015
