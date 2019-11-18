4213 results for

The EWG Warns Against Using Natural Bug Spray This Summer. Here's Why

DEET is the only insect repellent that has been tested on pregnant women.

Environmental Working Group
July 3 2016

Is It Time For A Cleanse? 5 Signs From Ayurveda

Do you ever experience feeling “not quite right,” even though nobody can tell you exactly what’s wrong? In Ayurveda, there are several early warning...

Premal Patel, M.D.
October 22 2013
5 Science-Backed Herbal Immunity Boosters — Which One’s Right For You?

A beginner-friendly list of herbs for immunity.

Krista Soriano
November 13 2019
The Perfect Essential Oils For Cramps, Bloating & All Your Other Hormone Health Woes

The best essential oils for your period week, ovulation, follicular phase—and all the symptoms that come with these hormone fluctuations.

Mariza Snyder, D.C.
December 16 2018

Got Pulp? 5 Delicious Ways To Use Pulp After Juicing

According to the American Dietetic Association, people need to consume between 25 and 38 grams of fiber a day, but most Americans get nowhere near...

Osha Key
September 10 2015
How I Used Psychedelics To Support My Sobriety (Yes, You Read That Right)

Can you really take psychedelics safely in sobriety?

Luke Storey
September 27
The All-Time Best Drinks To Sip On When You're Sick — And 3 To Avoid

Plus, whether hot or cold brews tend to be better for sniffles.

Abby Moore
September 25
