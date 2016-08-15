2762 results for

I Was A Stressed-Out Working Mom. Here's The Simple Change That Made My Energy Skyrocket

As a "mompreneur," I'm either buried in my laptop or on the phone — all day long. When I'm not, I'm wearing my mom hat. Here's how I stay sane.

#parenting advice #relaxation #motherhood #parenting
Michelle Dempsey
August 15 2016

10 Truths I've Learned After 26 Years Of Researching Sex

It could be argued that we live in the most sexual era of all time. Sexual barriers have fallen, contraception allows us to separate reproductive...

#love #relationships #happiness #sex
Dr. Abraham Morgentaler
May 4 2015
Integrative Health

Study: Drinking Diet Soda Means You're More Likely To Die Of Heart Disease

Serving as a friendly reminder that if you're looking to lead the healthiest life possible, your best best is real, whole foods.

#news #study #disease #heart disease #wellness
mindbodygreen
March 31 2014

Tired But Wired? 3 Foods To Eat + 3 To Avoid To Heal Your Adrenals

Dr. Sara Gottfried is a Harvard-trained MD, best-selling author, and leading expert on hormones. Here's what she recommends eating to heal from...

#healing #caffeine #hormones #health #adrenal fatigue
Sara Gottfried, M.D.
April 8 2016
Love

If You Want To Find Love, Date Yourself

Relationships make us feel alive. They bring light and meaning to our day-to-day routines. All healthy couples sincerely aspire to live happily in...

#healing #relationships #happiness #wellness #personal growth
Daria Zvirgzde, PhD
April 14 2014

20 Cool Facts You Didn’t Know About Dates

Dates have become the superfood of the moment: the breakfast, lunch and coffee sweetener of champions. Touted by whole foods enthusiasts and Paleo...

#nutrition #food #whole foods
Marie Hickman
April 6 2015
Personal Growth

How To Spot A Quack

Recently I shared my take on a controversial book that’s a scathing takedown of alternative medicine: Do You Believe In Magic? The Sense And Nonsense...

#healing #mind body connection #wellness #personal growth
Lissa Rankin, M.D.
August 5 2013

5 Ways Diet, Yoga & Meditation Eased My Anxiety

Today I live a life that I love. But most of my childhood was marked by severe panic attacks, depression, OCD, and PTSD. I’ve had more panic attacks...

#anxiety #gluten #balance #mental illness #meditation
Tessa Zimmerman
April 11 2014
Integrative Health
Spirituality

What I Wish Everyone Knew About Childhood Obesity: A Pediatrician Explains

“How do you do your job?” “I wouldn’t touch those kids with a 10-foot pole!” “Your clinic is a mini-psych ward!” “Nothing works!”

#healing #disease #wellness #fat #weight loss
Dr. Dyan Hes
March 24 2014

Coast Your Way To Success With These 5 Tips

Every day, clients walk into my office, frantically begging for help overcoming their obstacles to success. But when I ask what success looks like to...

#healing #happiness #wellness #personal growth #tips
Mike Iamele
April 9 2014
Integrative Health

5 Things Everyone Gets Wrong About Using CBD For Inflammation, Gut Health & Anxiety

What everyone gets wrong about CBD Oil, including that it's a recent discovery, that it's "nonpsychoactive" and that it's legal in all 50 states.

#anxiety #CBD #inflammation
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
October 9 2018
Travel

Your Essential Guide To Minimalist Packing

Here's the ultimate guide to decluttering your case of duds and adopting a more minimalist packing mentality.

#minimalism
Emma Loewe
January 12 2017

Like The Way You Look? Cool. If Not, Read This

As a former anxiety sufferer and recovering addict, I am all too familiar with the pressures we put on ourselves to look a certain way. I've struggled...

#anxiety #stress #personal growth #self-awareness #body image
Quentin Vennie, E-RYT 200
March 26 2015
Beauty

Why Your Endothelium Is The Secret To Health (And How To Boost It)

The endothelium is now understood to be the key to living a long and healthy life.

#heart disease #health #healthy foods
Joel Kahn, M.D.
July 28 2016

What I Wish More People Understood About Infertility

When your hopes are dashed again and again, it’s hard to have the courage to keep trying — this is a fairly universal and relatable sentiment, in all...

#study #hormones #fertility #pregnancy
Dr. Jane Nani
April 17 2015