4 All-Natural Tips To Boost Brain Power By Improving Gut Health
The gastrointestinal tract produces hormones that encourage optimal digestion, nutrient absorption, and regular bowel function. But that's not all —...
Vegan Chorizo Tacos That Will Make You Forget The Real Thing
One of my favorite recipes from my new cookbook, The VB6 Cookbook, is the vegan chorizo tacos. The are spectacular and very healthy.
5 Editors Try A New Customizable Natural Deodorant & Here Are The Reviews
Another day, another natural deodorant to test.
Everyone Skips This Skin Care Step—But If You Use Face Oils, It's Essential
Why? Because oil doesn't hydrate!
Your Dream Winter Weekend Trip, Based On Your Travel Personality
Major travel inspo ahead!
Hitting A Productivity Wall? Here Are A Few Simple Solutions
Once you implement these five things, you'll never look back.
How 4 Key Survival Traits Hurt Our Health Today: A Doctor Explains
The four traits that helped our ancestors survive collectively explain more than 40 percent of deaths in the United States today.
7 Things You Need To Know Before Getting A Skin Exam
As an assistant professor of Melanoma Medical Oncology at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, I advise all of my patients to know their...
Here's How Long It Actually Takes To Heal Your Gut
Plus, what the autoimmune-inflammation spectrum has to do with it.
The 6 Best Essential Oils For People Who Love The Great Outdoors
From bug bites to sunburn, these oils can soothe it all.
Secrets To Diffusing The Perfect Essential Oil Blend, Every Single Time
Essential oil mixology 101.
This National Geographic Explorer Studies The Most Magical Part Of Our Oceans
Talk about a flood of inspiration.
Is It Ever A Good Idea To 'Take A Break' From A Relationship?
A marriage therapist explains.
The Body Part You Never Knew Your Should Be Putting Your Serum On
What products you should be using on your lips, including serum, SPF, and a moisturizer.
3 Ways To Use Magnesium That You Haven't Heard Of Before
The best ways to take magnesium, including as an Epsom salt bath, IV, and topical oil.
How To Make Your Home More Energy-Efficient, Whether You Own Or Rent
These tips will save you some $$ too.
Your July 2017 Horoscope Is Here: What's In The Stars For You?
"In a rare turn, drama actually decreases under Leo's celestial spell. Leo also rules play, romance and childlike wonder, and we could all use a dose...
If You've Ever Questioned Your Bank's Ethics, Now's The Best Time To Do Something About It
How your money is funding companies that fuel the climate crisis.
Let's Settle This: Does Grilling Food Make It Less Healthy?
It's more complicated than you'd think.
How To Stay Sane When Fake News Is Taking Over Your News Feed (According To A Psychologist)
So often reality seems to be defined by the loudest voice or the highest bidder, and it can be tough to separate the truth from the noise.