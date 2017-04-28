2755 results for

Mental Health

These Are The Tools Emma Stone Uses To Control Her Anxiety

Did you know Emma Stone once had debilitating anxiety? If she over came it, you can, too.

#anxiety
Elizabeth Inglese
April 28 2017
Parenting

7 Things You Need To Know Today (April 18, 2018)

Including the latest research on why reading to kids before bed is so beneficial.

#news #news roundup
Emma Loewe
April 18 2018
Love

The Biggest Lie We Keep Telling About What Makes You Ready For A Relationship

We need to stop with the whole "love yourself first" myth.

#single life #dating
Linda Carroll, M.S., LMFT
November 26 2019
Personal Growth

The Very Best Breathing Technique For Anxiety, According To A Therapist

You'll want to keep this one in your back pocket.

#anxiety
Alison Stone, LCSW
April 16 2018
Integrative Health

This Is The Best Natural Hangover Advice On The Internet

Try these out, and you'll be back on your feet in no time.

#alcohol #gut health #supplements #coffee
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
February 3 2018
Personal Growth

If You're Going To Buy One Self-Help Book This Year, Make It This One

It won't just change your year—it'll change your life.

#empowerment #Journey
Leigh Weingus
January 1 2018
Mental Health

The Secret To Healing (That No Therapist Ever Told Me)

"Just as doctors in medical school are not taught about what creates physical health, therapists—at the time I was in school—weren't taught about what...

#mental health #wellness #personal growth #self-care
Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
August 8 2016

Your Guide To Treating & Preventing The Most Common Running Injury

No, being a runner doesn't mean you have to suffer through shin splints.

#running
Dr. Larry Goldfarb
August 7 2016
Integrative Health

No, Butter Isn't Back: A Cardiologist Explains Why You Should Stay Away From Animal Fat

In the last five years, there's been a huge push to abandon the idea that saturated fats promote heart disease.

#nutrition #heart disease
Joel Kahn, M.D.
October 17 2015

7 Ways To Be Infectiously Full Of Joy!

I've made some pretty big changes in my life recently and, as a result, I like myself a heck of a lot more. I don't take things so seriously all the...

#healing #balance #happiness #gratitude #wellness
Mark Boustead
May 19 2014

Why "It Runs In My Family" Means Less Than You Think

If you think "it runs in your family," you may be surprised just how much of your health is in your control.

#healing #healthy reset #health
Brooke Scheller, DCN, M.S., CNS
April 18 2017

What I Wish More People Understood About Back Pain

I am an orthopedic spine surgeon who has been performing complex spine surgery since 1986. But from my very first year in practice, it was clear to me...

#pain #back pain #forgiveness
Dr. David Hanscom
July 2 2015

Planning To Have Children After 35? A Fertility Doctor Shares What You Need To Know

It's important to know that age 35 is not a magic line drawn in the sand.

#fertility #women's health #motherhood
Dr. Allison K. Rodgers
August 3 2016
Integrative Health

6 Health Lessons I Learned From Dr. Oz

I went to one of Dr. Oz's talks and here are a few insights.

#celebrity #heart disease #wellness #personal growth
Joel Kahn, M.D.
May 28 2014
Functional Food

6 Things You Need To Know Today (April 10)

All the wellness news you need to know today, including MTV's switch to genderless acting categories and how Amy Schumer shut down a fat-shaming...

#gender #news roundup #body image
Allison Daniels
April 10 2017
Integrative Health
Recovery

What I Wish Every Yoga Teacher Knew About Social Media

This goes out to anyone who's tried too hard for "likes."

#yoga #technology
Sarah Ezrin
December 19 2017
Spirituality

A MAJOR Transit Is Coming This Week. Here's Your Horoscope

Expect an energy shift come Tuesday.

#astrology
The AstroTwins
December 18 2017