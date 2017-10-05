2781 results for

Functional Food
Integrative Health

Could This Potent Anti-Inflammatory Oil Be Even Better Than Fish Oil?

Learn more about this anti-inflammatory oil, including how it differs from fish oil.

#supplements #inflammation
Stephanie Eckelkamp
January 16 2019
Healthy Weight

Why Eating More Fat Can Help You Lose Weight: A Doctor Explains

I once feared fat, too. Now we know that good fats — like avocados and eggs — actually help us stay healthy and lean. Here's what I tell my patients.

#avocado #fat #weight loss #health #healthy foods
Mark Hyman, M.D.
February 24 2016

Your Life's Mission Isn't Found, It's Made. Here's How To Build Meaning

A goal is something you acquire. But mission is unending. It's a commitment, a purpose you continually fulfill.

#career #manifestation #work
Lauren Handel Zander
January 26 2017
Mental Health

The One Oil A Doctor Recommends To Nearly Everyone

Ninety percent of people are deficient in omega-3s. (Crazy, right?!)

#supplements #wellness #functional medicine #health #healthy foods
Mark Hyman, M.D.
January 12 2017
Healthy Weight
Integrative Health
Integrative Health

How To Get Vitamin D If You're Stuck Inside Because Of COVID-19

This essential nutrient could be more important now than ever.

#COVID-19 #news #mbgsupplements
Emma Loewe
May 17
Functional Food

7 Of The Best Canned Foods To Enjoy Right Now (And Always)

Add these tasty and nutritious options to your pantry, stat.

#COVID-19 #canned food
Abby Moore
April 9
Wellness Trends