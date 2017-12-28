1628 results for

Beauty

Fix Red Skin For Good With These 7 Tips From The Pros

They detail exactly what ingredients to look for and what to avoid.

#skin care #inflammation
Lindsay Kellner
December 28 2017
Functional Food
Beauty

How To Recover From A Sunburn: Skin Experts Explain

Sunscreen—we know, we know. Here's how to deal when the damage has been done.

#skin care
Lindsay Kellner
May 25 2018
Women's Health
Recovery

This Is The Only Real Way To Tell If You're Dehydrated

New research has shed light on all the ways we've been wrong about hydration.

#news #drinks #longevity #headaches #energy
Elizabeth Gerson
March 10 2019
PAID CONTENT FOR Casper

This 10-Minute Exercise Could Be The Key To Falling (And Staying) Asleep

By answering a simple formula of questions and prompts that takes 10 minutes or less, you can clearly assess the lifestyle factors that may be helping...

#sleep #partner #happiness #coffee #relaxation
mindbodygreen
December 21 2016
Beauty

Considering Eyebrow Microblading? Read This First

Your skin or aesthetic might be better suited to micropigmentation.

#makeup #skin care
Lindsay Kellner
December 3 2018
Integrative Health

New Study Reveals This Is The Best Way To Try Intermittent Fasting

One of the major hurdles facing new fasters is the hunger and emotional changes that come with it: this is how to combat those challenges.

#news #intermittent fasting
Eliza Sullivan
December 26 2019
PAID CONTENT FOR MegaFood

The One Thing You Never Want In Your Supplements

Is this potentially dangerous ingredient lurking in your supplements?

#supplements #partner
mindbodygreen
December 28 2017
Recipes

Make This Vegan Portobello "Pot Roast" This Christmas Dinner

A classic holiday dish with a vegan twist.

#easy meals #vegan #dinner
Jamie Schneider
December 19 2019
Beauty

How To Navigate Beauty Products With Rosacea

Dermatologists, estheticians, and green beauty experts agree: Less is more.

#skin care
Lindsay Kellner
April 23 2018
Recipes

How To Stop Leaky Gut Before It Starts

New research shows that this protein caused inflammation in 100 percent of its participants.

#gut health #microbiome
mindbodygreen
October 4 2016
Integrative Health
Recipes

Your Taste Buds Will Not Believe This Keto 'Mac & Cheese' Is Healthy

Your favorite, kid-approved side dish just got immensely healthier.

#easy meals #ketogenic #holiday
Jamie Schneider
November 22 2019
Recipes

Looking For A Keto-Friendly Stuffing? Try This Recipe With Celery & Olives

Who says you can't stick to your keto diet during the holidays?

#easy meals #ketogenic #holiday
Jamie Schneider
November 20 2019
PAID CONTENT FOR Mark Sisson, author of Keto for Life
Wellness Trends
PAID CONTENT FOR WW

15 Quotes To Remember When You Feel Like Quitting Your New Health & Wellness Goals

#partner #goal setting #My Why
mindbodygreen
January 2 2019