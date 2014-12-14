2759 results for

Personal Growth
Personal Growth

When Should You See A Therapist? Here Are 6 Telling Signs

No, it's not just when you're coping with trauma.

#anxiety #depression
Alison Stone, LCSW
March 23 2018
Integrative Health
Personal Growth

8 Signs You've Lost Touch With Your Intuition

Your intuition can help you make spiritually aligned decisions, protect you from danger, act as your inner doctor, and help you live your best life....

#mindfulness #mind body connection #intuition
Lissa Rankin, M.D.
March 10 2016
Personal Growth

Trusting My Intuition Saved My Life. Here's How To Tap Into Yours

Everyone has the power to learn to trust their inner knowing. And the more deeply you tune into that still, small voice, the less vulnerable you are...

#confidence #personal growth #self-acceptance
Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
March 9 2016

How The Co-Founder of Sakara Life Gets Her Glow

Do more than drink water—eat it.

#skin #water #food
Whitney Tingle
March 9 2016

Why I Switched To Concierge Medicine

Concierge medicine works for people who value in wellness and not just symptom relief. I should know—I am a concierge pediatrician who practices...

#work #wellness #parenting
Dr. Brian Thornburg
December 23 2013
Meditation

An MD Explains: Why I Prescribe Meditation

I’ve seen too many advanced diseases that could have been avoided

#healing #stress #mindfulness #wellness #functional medicine
Dr. Patricia Bloom
February 4 2013
Love

15 Reasons I'm OK Dating Someone Much Older

No. 5: He's responsible, emotionally and practically.

#love #relationships #personal growth #communication
Katy Saer
December 4 2014

How Tonight's Leo New Moon Can Boost Your Confidence + Awaken Creative Genius Within

Here are a few star-powered tips for making the most of this year's Leo new moon:

#manifestation #goal #happiness #abundance #confidence
The AstroTwins
August 2 2016
Healthy Weight
Love

When Forgiveness Isn't A Good Idea: A Psychologist Explains

It shouldn't be your top priority—really.

#forgiveness
Perpetua Neo, DClinPsy
March 12 2018
Home

A Gift Guide For The Healthy Foodie

Check out this holiday gift guide.

#healthy foods #food
Christina Liva
December 3 2014

The Best Foods & Supplements For A Healthy Gut: A Doctor Explains

Dr. Amy Shah, MD, an expert in gut health, shares the types of foods and supplements that could help you heal your gut.

#supplements #digestion #health #microbiome #probiotics
Amy Shah, M.D.
March 5 2016

8 Signs You Need A Gut Reset

The gut is deeply connected to many other parts of the body, including the brain and immune system—so there are a number of symptoms that could...

#digestion #health #microbiome
Amy Shah, M.D.
March 4 2016

6 Ways To Manifest The Life You Want

'Tis the season for New Year’s resolutions! We get super excited to start the year by eating right, hitting the gym, setting our monthly budgets, and...

#happiness #personal growth #chakras
Stacy Michelle
January 5 2014

11 Ways To Find Spirituality When You Can't Get To A Shaman

For those who have seen my my documentary film, Talking Story, or read the accompanying book that chronicles my journey around the world to explore...

#healing #awareness #personal growth #spirituality
Marie-Rose Phan-Lê
November 30 2014
Spirituality

How To Get Your Sh*t Together With Tonight's Full Moon In Virgo

One random act of kindness could start a movement this week.

#astrology
The AstroTwins
March 1 2018

A Professional Runner's Top 5 Tips For Making It To The Finish Line

Becky Wade's advice for running your best marathon ever

#running #running tips
Becky Wade
July 22 2016