2759 results for
Why I’m Thankful For My Big Thighs & Stretchmarks
You are beautiful and you should know that. Always.
When Should You See A Therapist? Here Are 6 Telling Signs
No, it's not just when you're coping with trauma.
The Secret Root Of Your Mental & Physical Fatigue
It has nothing to do with your sleep.
30 Dr. Seuss Quotes That Can Change Your Life
We love #11.
8 Signs You've Lost Touch With Your Intuition
Your intuition can help you make spiritually aligned decisions, protect you from danger, act as your inner doctor, and help you live your best life....
Trusting My Intuition Saved My Life. Here's How To Tap Into Yours
Everyone has the power to learn to trust their inner knowing. And the more deeply you tune into that still, small voice, the less vulnerable you are...
How The Co-Founder of Sakara Life Gets Her Glow
Do more than drink water—eat it.
Why I Switched To Concierge Medicine
Concierge medicine works for people who value in wellness and not just symptom relief. I should know—I am a concierge pediatrician who practices...
An MD Explains: Why I Prescribe Meditation
I’ve seen too many advanced diseases that could have been avoided
15 Reasons I'm OK Dating Someone Much Older
No. 5: He's responsible, emotionally and practically.
How Tonight's Leo New Moon Can Boost Your Confidence + Awaken Creative Genius Within
Here are a few star-powered tips for making the most of this year's Leo new moon:
I Lost 60 Pounds A Decade Ago. Here's How I've Kept It Off
There are four secrets to sustainable results.
When Forgiveness Isn't A Good Idea: A Psychologist Explains
It shouldn't be your top priority—really.
A Gift Guide For The Healthy Foodie
Check out this holiday gift guide.
The Best Foods & Supplements For A Healthy Gut: A Doctor Explains
Dr. Amy Shah, MD, an expert in gut health, shares the types of foods and supplements that could help you heal your gut.
8 Signs You Need A Gut Reset
The gut is deeply connected to many other parts of the body, including the brain and immune system—so there are a number of symptoms that could...
6 Ways To Manifest The Life You Want
'Tis the season for New Year’s resolutions! We get super excited to start the year by eating right, hitting the gym, setting our monthly budgets, and...
11 Ways To Find Spirituality When You Can't Get To A Shaman
For those who have seen my my documentary film, Talking Story, or read the accompanying book that chronicles my journey around the world to explore...
How To Get Your Sh*t Together With Tonight's Full Moon In Virgo
One random act of kindness could start a movement this week.
A Professional Runner's Top 5 Tips For Making It To The Finish Line
Becky Wade's advice for running your best marathon ever