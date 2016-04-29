2784 results for

Integrative Health

10 Signs You Have Chronic Inflammation

Chronic inflammation, which occurs when your immune system gets set permanently to “on," is associated with many modern diseases. Here's how to tell...

#healing #inflammation #health
Kellyann Petrucci, M.S., N.D.
April 29 2016

7 Ways To Reduce Chronic Inflammation That Have Nothing To Do With Diet

As a nutritionist, I believe that the best way to heal chronic inflammation is through your diet. But to truly win your battle against inflammation,...

#inflammation #meditation #health #immunity #massage
Kellyann Petrucci, M.S., N.D.
April 28 2016

The Real Secret To Being An Ageless, Healthy Goddess

Most of us have learned how to make the body conform to the needs of the mind. Our entire educational system is set up this way. In our school days,...

#happiness #mindfulness #wellness #self-awareness #aging
Dr. Christiane Northrup
February 5 2015
Meditation

4 Tips To Make Meditation Easy, No Matter How Busy You Are

As an entrepreneur and mom myself, I've found a few simple ways to fit meditation into an already busy schedule.

#meditation #mindfulness #mind body connection
Vanessa Loder, MBA
January 8 2015
Mental Health
Meditation

The Best Meditation Tips For People With Anxiety (From Someone With Anxiety)

"I still find it helpful to hear about other people’s tussles with meditation."

#anxiety
Sarah Wilson
May 5 2018

3 Hormones That Mess With Your Weight Loss

I hear these comments frequently from my patients and online community, and most of them don't know an important secret: the reason for weight loss...

#caffeine #hormones #weight loss #weight loss success
Sara Gottfried, M.D.
March 10 2015
Personal Growth

I Turned My Back On My Dream Career & I've Never Been Happier. Here's Why

At the end of the day, the most important thing you can do is listen to yourself.

#empowerment
Jamie Graber
February 2 2018

How Visualization Helped Me Lose 220 Pounds

In 2001, I weighed over 400 pounds. My weight was the big issue in every area of my life. I was borderline type II diabetic, suffered from elevated...

#stress #visualization #relaxation #weight loss #weight loss success
Jon Gabriel
December 30 2014
Integrative Health

8 Science-Backed Ways To Heal Your Leaky Gut

Research shows that emotional or psychological stress greatly increases the risk of leaky gut and inflammatory bowel disease. Josh Axe, natural...

#stress #digestion #health #stress management
Josh Axe, DNM, D.C., CNS
April 13 2016
Love

How Staying Single For A Year Was My Secret To Finding A Soul Mate

"By focusing on my single self over the past few years, I've identified and satisfied the needs that had sent me scrambling for lovers over and over."

#love #relationships #dating #soul mates
Daniel Dowling
August 30 2016
Food Trends
Functional Food

5 Hydration Facts You Need To Know (But Probably Don't)

With the summer heat, it's important to make sure you stay hydrated. And I mean really hydrated. Our bodies are over two-thirds water. Even our bones...

#pain #inflammation #wellness #digestion #water
Andrea Sarjeant
July 3 2013
Recovery

How I Healed My Back Without Surgery or Drugs

My back was so messed up I wasn’t even supposed to bend at the waist.

#healing #books #mind body connection #wellness #affirmations
Doug Tedeschi
July 19 2012
Love

The Essential Ingredient Your Relationship May Be Missing

Going silent is a defense mechanism often used when relationships go off track. But, in fact, this shutdown—this silence—usually makes things worse.

#love #relationships #marriage #parenting
Sue Johnson, M.A., EdD
April 10 2016
Integrative Health

What You Need To Know About Water-Soluble & Fat-Soluble Vitamins

If you're taking supplements, you need to know this.

#news #supplements
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
April 19 2018
Food Trends
Parenting