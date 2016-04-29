2784 results for
10 Signs You Have Chronic Inflammation
Chronic inflammation, which occurs when your immune system gets set permanently to “on," is associated with many modern diseases. Here's how to tell...
7 Ways To Reduce Chronic Inflammation That Have Nothing To Do With Diet
As a nutritionist, I believe that the best way to heal chronic inflammation is through your diet. But to truly win your battle against inflammation,...
The Real Secret To Being An Ageless, Healthy Goddess
Most of us have learned how to make the body conform to the needs of the mind. Our entire educational system is set up this way. In our school days,...
4 Tips To Make Meditation Easy, No Matter How Busy You Are
As an entrepreneur and mom myself, I've found a few simple ways to fit meditation into an already busy schedule.
Considering Getting Off Antidepressants? Here's How To Do It Safely
It's about time we started talking about this.
The Best Meditation Tips For People With Anxiety (From Someone With Anxiety)
"I still find it helpful to hear about other people’s tussles with meditation."
3 Hormones That Mess With Your Weight Loss
I hear these comments frequently from my patients and online community, and most of them don't know an important secret: the reason for weight loss...
I Turned My Back On My Dream Career & I've Never Been Happier. Here's Why
At the end of the day, the most important thing you can do is listen to yourself.
How Visualization Helped Me Lose 220 Pounds
In 2001, I weighed over 400 pounds. My weight was the big issue in every area of my life. I was borderline type II diabetic, suffered from elevated...
8 Science-Backed Ways To Heal Your Leaky Gut
Research shows that emotional or psychological stress greatly increases the risk of leaky gut and inflammatory bowel disease. Josh Axe, natural...
How Staying Single For A Year Was My Secret To Finding A Soul Mate
"By focusing on my single self over the past few years, I've identified and satisfied the needs that had sent me scrambling for lovers over and over."
The Habits That Finally Helped Me Find My Authentic Self
Here's your game plan.
Is Palm Oil Healthier Than Coconut Oil? Is It Eco-Friendly? We Asked An Expert All Of Our Burning Questions
There are a lot of rumors swirling, but these are the facts.
Why Everyone Should Lose Gluten & Do a Cleanse
Get ready to feel awesome.
5 Hydration Facts You Need To Know (But Probably Don't)
With the summer heat, it's important to make sure you stay hydrated. And I mean really hydrated. Our bodies are over two-thirds water. Even our bones...
How I Healed My Back Without Surgery or Drugs
My back was so messed up I wasn’t even supposed to bend at the waist.
The Essential Ingredient Your Relationship May Be Missing
Going silent is a defense mechanism often used when relationships go off track. But, in fact, this shutdown—this silence—usually makes things worse.
What You Need To Know About Water-Soluble & Fat-Soluble Vitamins
If you're taking supplements, you need to know this.
Spring Cleaning Your Diet? These Are The 10 Most Inspiring (And Delicious!) New Cookbooks
We're getting hungry just looking at them.
Motherhood Isn't All It's Cracked Up To Be. Here's How To Deal
Motherhood is harder than people admit.