How I Healed My Back Without Surgery or Drugs

My back was so messed up I wasn’t even supposed to bend at the waist.

#healing #books #mind body connection #wellness #affirmations
Doug Tedeschi
July 19 2012

The Ingredient That May Be Causing Food Intolerances: A Nutritionist Explains

Celebrity nutritionist JJ Virgin shares why whey protein isn't the best choice for making a nourishing shake.

#protein #food
JJ Virgin, CNS, BCHN
May 13 2016
Beauty

Exactly What A Celeb Nutritionist Does For Gorgeous Skin

You're going to want to steal her smoothie recipe, stat.

#beauty diary #beauty
Kelly LeVeque
May 11 2016
Routines
Spirituality

The Dos & Don'ts Of Surviving Mercury Retrograde

In astrology, Mercury rules communication, travel, and technology — so all of these areas go haywire for about three weeks.

#mindfulness #personal growth #astrology #communication
The AstroTwins
January 21 2015
Integrative Health
Travel
Integrative Health

These Are The Foods I Eat (And Avoid) To Manage My MS

Plus, why I'm actually thankful for my MS diagnosis.

#inflammation #gratitude
Lindsay Bileau, C.N.
June 7 2018
Functional Food

I Tried Taryn Toomey's Detox: Here's What Happened

I was nervous to embark on a 10-day cleanse (especially without coffee!), but I learned a lot about myself and my habits.

#Ayurveda #healthy reset #detox
Lindsay Kellner
October 5 2016
Personal Growth
Integrative Health

5 Hydration Facts You Need To Know (But Probably Don't)

With the summer heat, it's important to make sure you stay hydrated.

#pain #inflammation #wellness #digestion #water
Andrea Sarjeant
July 3 2013

The Underrated Herb You Can Eat Every Day To Fight Inflammation

This once-ignored garnish is really a superstar of the food as medicine concept. It's a source of vitamin A, vitamin C, and lutein and zeaxanthin....

#Herbs #allergies #parsley #food as medicine #gardening
Jonathan Galland
May 3 2016
Integrative Health

10 Signs You Have Chronic Inflammation

Chronic inflammation, which occurs when your immune system gets set permanently to “on," is associated with many modern diseases. Here's how to tell...

#healing #inflammation #health
Kellyann Petrucci, M.S., N.D.
April 29 2016
Food Trends

The Best Healthy Foods Hitting Grocery Store Shelves In 2018

Fresh from the biggest healthy food convention in America.

#Paleo #gluten #gut health #dessert #drinks
Liz Moody
March 13 2018

The Real Secret To Being An Ageless, Healthy Goddess

Most of us have learned how to make the body conform to the needs of the mind. Our entire educational system is set up this way. In our school days,...

#happiness #mindfulness #wellness #self-awareness #aging
Dr. Christiane Northrup
February 5 2015

7 Ways To Reduce Chronic Inflammation That Have Nothing To Do With Diet

As a nutritionist, I believe that the best way to heal chronic inflammation is through your diet. But to truly win your battle against inflammation,...

#inflammation #meditation #health #immunity #massage
Kellyann Petrucci, M.S., N.D.
April 28 2016

3 Hormones That Mess With Your Weight Loss

I hear these comments frequently from my patients and online community, and most of them don't know an important secret: the reason for weight loss...

#caffeine #hormones #weight loss #weight loss success
Sara Gottfried, M.D.
March 10 2015
Meditation

4 Tips To Make Meditation Easy, No Matter How Busy You Are

As an entrepreneur and mom myself, I've found a few simple ways to fit meditation into an already busy schedule.

#meditation #mindfulness #mind body connection
Vanessa Loder, MBA
January 8 2015