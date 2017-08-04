1919 results for

Wellness Trends

3 Ways To Deal With Stress & Uncertainty On Your Fertility Journey

No one plans to experience the pain of infertility. But feeling better *is* possible.

#mindfulness #fertility #pregnancy #stress management
Dr. Ariadna Cymet Lanski
July 10 2016

Why You Shouldn't Worry Too Much About Fish Oil

When poorly designed studies with dubious statistical analyses combine with journalists who are often ill-prepared to appropriately interpret complex...

#supplements #study #fish #cancer
Dr. Mitchell Gaynor
April 8 2015

The Scientific Reasons To Choose Beans Over Beef: A Cardiologist Explains

You would've had to live in a cave for the last 40 years to have missed the health memo that too many saturated fats, particularly from animal...

#happiness #heart disease #personal growth #vegetarian #aging
Joel Kahn, M.D.
November 5 2013
Integrative Health

How To Live With Intent (Even If You're Super Busy & Stressed Out)

About two years ago, I approached my father (Deepak Chopra) with a confession. I told him I was generally exhausted, over caffeinated and my sugar...

#mindfulness #personal growth #intention
Mallika Chopra
April 7 2015
Recovery

How Tapping Can Help Relieve Chronic Pain

What is tapping and how can it help?

#healing #pain #disease
Nicolas Ortner
April 7 2015

Why Self-Care Isn't Selfish

I was at an event in San Francisco a few years ago and had the privilege of spending some time with Louise Hay, founder of Hay House and best-selling...

#relationships #happiness #wellness #fear
Mike Robbins
May 6 2014
Beauty
Recipes

Greens, Egg + Yam

A vegetarian take on a Dr. Seuss classic, this is a delicious, satisfying way to start the day.

#healthy recipes #vegetarian #breakfast #healthy foods #food
Emily Ehlers
April 17 2015
Functional Food
7 Easy Ways To Scale Back On Sugar (Without Hating Your Life)

Cutting back on sugar doesn't mean being miserable.

#tea #fats #Nourishing New Year #sugar
mindbodygreen
January 2 2018
Personal Growth

Should You Schedule Time To Worry?

It might just be crazy enough to work.

#anxiety
Linda Carroll, M.S., LMFT
January 2 2018
Beauty

3 Tips To Stop Taking Criticism So Personally

Feedback helps people improve, but anxious people often avoid it because it can feel threatening. Avoiding feedback due to anxiety may lead to slower...

#anxiety #stress #books #personal growth
Dr. Alice Boyes
April 1 2015
Healthy Weight

8 Natural Ways To Boost Your Metabolism

If you think belly fat is a big deal, you're right. And the reasons have nothing to do with vanity.

#nutrition #fat #healthy foods
Dr. Mitchell Gaynor
March 31 2015
Food Trends

This Healthy Food Is Going To Be Everywhere In 2018

Get ready for veganism and functional flowers (!!) to go mainstream.

#news #fats #vegan
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
December 27 2017

How To Get High-Quality, Uninterrupted Sleep Every Night

You've seen the infographic that shows the vast, devastating havoc too little sleep creates in your body. Perhaps you've also seen studies that show...

#stress #wellness #sleeping
JJ Virgin, CNS, BCHN
March 29 2015
Beauty
Integrative Health