3 Surprising Facts About How Weight Affects Fertility

Fertility is a gift. It is one that some individuals never receive, and others may be putting at risk as a result of particular lifestyle choices. As...

#hormones #fertility #motherhood #parenting
Dr. Bernard Rosenfeld
January 9 2015
Functional Food

Are Nightshades Actually Bad For You?

Tomatoes, potatoes, eggplants, and chili peppers are all nightshades—are they friend or foe?

#food as medicine #foods #inflammation #healthy foods #food
Liz Moody
April 6 2017
Functional Food

9 Easy Ways To Add Apple Cider Vinegar To Your Diet

From pancakes to cheese dip to tonics, we've got you covered.

#gut health
Liz Moody
February 10 2017

4 Simple Lifestyle Changes That Improve Your Chances Of Getting Pregnant

The road to conception can be a bumpy path for many people. And over the years, one of the most common questions I've heard from patients at my...

#fertility
Dr. Shahin Ghadir
October 2 2015

A Turmeric + Garlic Naan Recipe That's (Surprise!) Gluten-Free

As a doctor and a busy mom, I'm always trying to find incredibly easy, healthy solutions for dinner. Enter grainless garlic naan.

#garlic #recipes #gluten-free recipe #turmeric #healthy foods
Amy Shah, M.D.
May 7 2016
Parenting

How To Help Your Child Tap Into Their Inner Self

Discipline isn't always a good thing.

#joy #parentingweek
Shefali Tsabary, PhD
September 11 2018

7 Things You Need To Know Today (March 23)

All the wellness news you need to know today, including the workout that keeps besties Michelle Williams and Busy Philipps looking fierce and the...

#friendship #workout #news roundup
Allison Daniels
March 23 2017
Routines

How To Declutter Your Digital Life

Let's separate your digital life from your real one, shall we?

#renew you 2017
Emma Loewe
January 24 2017

Check Out These Redesigned Book Covers Of Our Favorite Classics

Whether you were getting into mischief outside Boo Radley's house, dancing at one of Mr. Gatsby's elegant affairs, or traveling down the Mississippi...

#books
Emma Loewe
October 5 2015
Wellness Trends

Head's Up: B12 Is Not Cure-All

If taking B12 makes you feel better, you may have a serious deficiency.

#autoimmune #wellness #health
Meg Hartley
March 16 2017
Recovery

Why Meditation Is Powerful Medication: A Cardiologist Explains

Let's say you're in a cardiologist’s office with your elderly aunt who's just been released from the hospital for heart issues. You carefully take...

#heart disease #meditation #mindfulness #personal growth
Joel Kahn, M.D.
November 12 2013
PAID CONTENT FOR Schmidt's Naturals

mbg Editors On The Small Change They Made For Good

Here's how we're practicing sustainability every day.

#partner #environmentalism
Krista Soriano
August 29 2018

Fight Inflammation With These 4 Foods

To understand the role of anti-inflammatory foods, it's important to understand inflammation and the role antioxidants play in our bodies. There's a...

#food as medicine #inflammation #food
Dr. Ron Goedeke
September 15 2015

Dana Claudat On Himalayan Salt & Taking Risks

"I help people rewrite their story to give more of themselves to life and get more of what they want from life."

#wellth #happiness #wellness #health
Jason Wachob
April 25 2016
Food Trends

This Is How Much Avocado You Should Be Eating

Are you doing more damage than good?

#fats
Liz Moody
March 8 2017

Does The Full Moon Make You Restless? Science Says You're Not Alone

With the next full moon approaching on Saturday, July 12, a team of international researchers based in Gothenburg, Sweden, have concluded that people...

#news #study #wellness #sleeping
AFP
July 10 2014
Women's Health
PAID CONTENT FOR Daysy