1919 results for
3 Surprising Facts About How Weight Affects Fertility
Fertility is a gift. It is one that some individuals never receive, and others may be putting at risk as a result of particular lifestyle choices. As...
Are Nightshades Actually Bad For You?
Tomatoes, potatoes, eggplants, and chili peppers are all nightshades—are they friend or foe?
9 Easy Ways To Add Apple Cider Vinegar To Your Diet
From pancakes to cheese dip to tonics, we've got you covered.
4 Simple Lifestyle Changes That Improve Your Chances Of Getting Pregnant
The road to conception can be a bumpy path for many people. And over the years, one of the most common questions I've heard from patients at my...
A Turmeric + Garlic Naan Recipe That's (Surprise!) Gluten-Free
As a doctor and a busy mom, I'm always trying to find incredibly easy, healthy solutions for dinner. Enter grainless garlic naan.
Why Your Skin Gets Dry In The Winter + How To Heal It: A Holistic Dermatologist Explains
Finally! A go-to guide for dry winter skin.
How To Help Your Child Tap Into Their Inner Self
Discipline isn't always a good thing.
7 Things You Need To Know Today (March 23)
All the wellness news you need to know today, including the workout that keeps besties Michelle Williams and Busy Philipps looking fierce and the...
How To Declutter Your Digital Life
Let's separate your digital life from your real one, shall we?
Check Out These Redesigned Book Covers Of Our Favorite Classics
Whether you were getting into mischief outside Boo Radley's house, dancing at one of Mr. Gatsby's elegant affairs, or traveling down the Mississippi...
Head's Up: B12 Is Not Cure-All
If taking B12 makes you feel better, you may have a serious deficiency.
The Everyday Item That's Causing You Serious Back Pain And How To Stop It
How you can keep this from causing pain.
Why Meditation Is Powerful Medication: A Cardiologist Explains
Let's say you're in a cardiologist’s office with your elderly aunt who's just been released from the hospital for heart issues. You carefully take...
mbg Editors On The Small Change They Made For Good
Here's how we're practicing sustainability every day.
Fight Inflammation With These 4 Foods
To understand the role of anti-inflammatory foods, it's important to understand inflammation and the role antioxidants play in our bodies. There's a...
Dana Claudat On Himalayan Salt & Taking Risks
"I help people rewrite their story to give more of themselves to life and get more of what they want from life."
This Is How Much Avocado You Should Be Eating
Are you doing more damage than good?
Does The Full Moon Make You Restless? Science Says You're Not Alone
With the next full moon approaching on Saturday, July 12, a team of international researchers based in Gothenburg, Sweden, have concluded that people...
Gigi And Bella Hadid's Gynecologist Answers All The Questions You've Been Too Shy To Ask
Nothing is off limits here.
5 Things You’ll Learn About Your Body After Switching From Hormonal Birth Control To Charting Your Cycles
The latest way to avoid pregnancy? It actually isn’t new at all.