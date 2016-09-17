1104 results for
Analyze Your Tongue, Optimize Fertility + Balance Hormones: An Integrative MD Explains
Dr. Taz shares her top tips on how to incorporate traditional medicine into a healthy lifestyle. Hear what she has to say on all things inflammation,...
The A-Spot Might Be The Key To More Powerful Orgasms
Enough with the G-spot. Let's explore this underappreciated other erogenous zone.
14 Inspirational Books That Can Change Your Life
I've spent my whole career in the book business, and I wouldn't want it any other way. So many people have a book inside them (at least one) and as a...
The Future Of Skin Health Has Everything To Do With Bacteria
Excerpt from the new book The Whole-Body Microbiome by Jessica Finlay, Ph.D., and Brett Finlay, Ph.D.
This Is The Most Important Thing You Can Do To Prevent Alzheimer's (No Matter Your Age)
"Medication is not the answer. Lifestyle change is."
How To Forgive An Ex + Move On From A Toxic Relationship (Even When It Seems Impossible)
"By stepping toward forgiveness, I am not condoning my ex's actions. I am simply letting go of my hope for a better past."
Why Are We So Obsessed With Scraping Our Scalps & Picking Our Skin?
There's a reason Dr. Pimple Popper has nearly 3 million Instagram followers and a new show on TLC.
The Essential Oils You Should Never Put In Your Bath
The essential oils you should never put in your bathtub, including cinnamon, oregano, and thyme.
What It’s Really Like To Have An Autoimmune Disease + How To Treat It
Dr. Frank Lipman, the father of functional medicine, and Danielle Walker, author of Against All Grain, talk all things autoimmune.
How To Reclaim Your Life From The Labels That Others Force On You
Dr. Adi Jaffe struggled with a drug addiction of his own for eight years before turning his life around and heading back to school for his PhD. In...
One Third Of Asthmatics Don't Have Asthma. Here's What That Means
Have asthma? You might not, actually.
Is The Gluten-Free Trend Finally Over?
Yes, you can eat bread again. As long as it's sourdough...
How To Tell Someone's Attachment Style On A First Date
That first conversation can tell you quite a lot.
Is It Time For The Wellness World To Consider Egg Freezing?
It's Time To Chill
This Skin-Clearing, Joint-Soothing Remedy May Also Help You Lose Weight
Is this Mother Nature's clear skin solution?
I'm A Doctor — Here's How I Reversed My Fatty Liver & Acid Reflux With Integrative Medicine
"I changed the way I practice medicine and reinvented myself as a physician, and I’ve never looked back."
7 mbg-Approved Nontoxic Home Cleaners To Use On Everything
Welcome to mbg's 2018 Spring Cleaning series!
Why Taking Your Exercise Routine Down A Notch Might Be The Key To Finally Losing Weight
Oh, eating more avocados is important too.
The 8 Best Natural & Nontoxic Teeth-Whitening Products
Brilliant!
How My Cancer Diagnosis Changed My Diet
Yes, I’m talking about becoming a vegan.