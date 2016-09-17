1104 results for

Analyze Your Tongue, Optimize Fertility + Balance Hormones: An Integrative MD Explains

Dr. Taz shares her top tips on how to incorporate traditional medicine into a healthy lifestyle. Hear what she has to say on all things inflammation,...

#holistic healing #nutrition #hormones #fertility
mindbodygreen
September 17 2016
Sex

The A-Spot Might Be The Key To More Powerful Orgasms

Enough with the G-spot. Let's explore this underappreciated other erogenous zone.

#sexuality #orgasm
Tiffany Lashai Curtis
December 18 2018

14 Inspirational Books That Can Change Your Life

I've spent my whole career in the book business, and I wouldn't want it any other way. So many people have a book inside them (at least one) and as a...

#career #books #happiness #inspiration
Fauzia Burke
July 29 2014
Beauty

The Future Of Skin Health Has Everything To Do With Bacteria

Excerpt from the new book The Whole-Body Microbiome by Jessica Finlay, Ph.D., and Brett Finlay, Ph.D.

#longevity #microbiome
Jessica Finlay, Ph.D.
January 1 2019
Mental Health

How To Forgive An Ex + Move On From A Toxic Relationship (Even When It Seems Impossible)

"By stepping toward forgiveness, I am not condoning my ex's actions. I am simply letting go of my hope for a better past."

#relationships #forgiveness #personal growth
Paula Witman
April 10 2017
Beauty

Why Are We So Obsessed With Scraping Our Scalps & Picking Our Skin?

There's a reason Dr. Pimple Popper has nearly 3 million Instagram followers and a new show on TLC.

#skin care
Lindsay Kellner
August 1 2018
Integrative Health

The Essential Oils You Should Never Put In Your Bath

The essential oils you should never put in your bathtub, including cinnamon, oregano, and thyme.

#essential oils #self-care
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
December 22 2018

What It’s Really Like To Have An Autoimmune Disease + How To Treat It

Dr. Frank Lipman, the father of functional medicine, and Danielle Walker, author of Against All Grain, talk all things autoimmune.

#gluten #autoimmune #functional medicine #health
mindbodygreen
September 20 2016

How To Reclaim Your Life From The Labels That Others Force On You

Dr. Adi Jaffe struggled with a drug addiction of his own for eight years before turning his life around and heading back to school for his PhD. In...

#mind body connection #addiction #personal growth
mindbodygreen
September 17 2016
Food Trends

Is The Gluten-Free Trend Finally Over?

Yes, you can eat bread again. As long as it's sourdough...

#gluten #wellness #editor's pick #healthy foods
Lindsay Kellner
March 15 2017
Love

How To Tell Someone's Attachment Style On A First Date

That first conversation can tell you quite a lot.

#single life #dating
Peter Lovenheim, J.D.
September 30 2018
Women's Health
Integrative Health
Integrative Health

I'm A Doctor — Here's How I Reversed My Fatty Liver & Acid Reflux With Integrative Medicine

"I changed the way I practice medicine and reinvented myself as a physician, and I’ve never looked back."

#Heart #Blood Sugar
Marvin Singh, M.D.
August 1 2018
Home
Healthy Weight
Beauty
Recipes

How My Cancer Diagnosis Changed My Diet

Yes, I’m talking about becoming a vegan.

#recipes #soup #vegan #food #vegan recipes
Elina Fuhrman
February 2 2016