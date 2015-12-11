1104 results for
11 Things Nutritionists Order At Mexican Restaurants
Mexican restaurants are great. They typically give you complimentary chips and salsa, hearty portions of guac, and offer large menus with countless...
The 90-Day Diet That Drastically Improved My Sleep, Energy & Anxiety
I embarked on a three-month diet to rehab my hormones.
I'm Scared To Have Kids — But My Biological Clock Is "Ticking"
But somewhere along the line, especially in the last year or so, I began to question this. Do I actually even want kids?
I Went To The U.S. Army's Resilience Boot Camp. Here's What I Learned About Mental Toughness
I used to think I was resilient. But when I contracted a mysterious illness (which turned out to be a chronic autoimmune disease) at age 28, I quickly...
This Rare New Moon Solar Eclipse Is Pure Magic: Here's How To Harness Its Power
"Magic is possible at this potent eclipse, so here are a few ways you can shift some molecules in the universe by tapping into the power of the Pisces...
What I Wish Every Couple Knew Before Starting IVF: An OB/GYN Gets Real
Whether a couple goes through just one cycle or five, the experience of in vitro fertilization (IVF) can significantly affect an otherwise stable and...
Giving Up Sugar? Do These 5 Things First
These primers will help you kick it for good.
Most Couples Think THIS Is Bad For Their Relationship. They're Wrong
How well should you know your partner? The answer might surprise you.
I'm An OB/GYN. But I Didn't Understand Why Early Miscarriages Were So Devastating — Until It Happened To Me
In our new Realtalk series, we're sharing personal stories about fertility and family planning. We hope they offer support and inspire honest...
Survival Of The Firmest: What Your Erection Says About Your Health
Almost 400 years ago, English physician Thomas Sydenham wrote that “a man is as old as his arteries.” I can relate. As a cardiologist, my practice is...
Does Sex Make You Nervous? Here’s How To Develop A Healthier Relationship With Sex
This is why our relationship to our own bodies is so strained.
7 Ways French Women Do Childbirth & Breast-Feeding Differently
Here is what I’ve noticed about how women in France approach childbirth and breastfeeding.
13 Better-For-You Beauty Buys You Can Find At Whole Foods
Whether you're looking for toxin-free makeup, an all-natural body scrub or essential oils for a DIY project, chances are Whole Foods will have you...
Carb Cycling: A Complete Guide
A complete guide to carb cycling for beginners.
10 Things Nutritionists Eat For Breakfast
Breakfast may be the most important meal of the day, but it's also the most challenging.
Dr. Frank Lipman: The Health Care Orchestra
"We don't really have a health care system, we have a disease-care system."
What You Need To Know About Radiation When You Fly
Maybe your business requires you to travel cross-country to consult. Perhaps you have an aging relative who lives far away and you fly frequently to...
11 Healthy Foods Nutritionists Stock In The Freezer
Sticking to a healthy meal plan can be as simple as stocking your kitchen with the right foods.
How Toxic Personalities In Your Family Tree Can Affect Your Future Relationships
Are your ancestors haunting you?
14 Rules I Follow When Eating Fruit
14 rules I follow when eating fruit.